Putman: Riding high

“Some people attach snowboards to their feet, very few attach them to their souls.” — Shaun White

A year ago today, I had never even touched a snowboard or even really looked at one up close. By April of 2023, I had tenderly waxed my two snowboards, tucked them into my temperature-stable storage unit, and put them to bed like babies.

Stay with me here. I am new to the valley, so if you find my love song to a snowboard too saccharine to continue reading, let me lay down some context.

When I arrived here in July 2022, I had no idea how restorative and peaceful living in the mountains could be. But, I also once lived where there were hardly seasons at all, let alone anything even resembling winter. Snow was something only seen in Christmas movies and in department store holiday displays. The prospect of living in snow for six months of the year was daunting but also thrilling.

Soon summer was over and the freeway overhead signs — the ones that normally tell drivers to stop texting — began warning that “winter was coming” and that tires needed to be checked. (I soon learned this really meant that tires needed to be changed.)

Once the season began, I headed to Lionshead to relearn how to ski. It would turn out that skiing was not going to be my thing, but it was all I imagined myself capable of at the time (even though the last time I had done it was 15 years earlier, and in the Argentine Andes). I made it down the mountain several times in one piece, and over the next few weeks, I even had fun. I was now officially a skier. But I couldn’t ignore a nagging reality: I was jealous of the other creatures on the mountain. The snowboarders.

They all looked so (and yes, I hate myself a little for saying this) cool. Even though I was admittedly envious, I didn’t think that snowboarding could be for me; and even if it was, could I even handle engaging in such a physical sport as a beginner in my 40s?

But my curiosity won out over my fear, and I set myself up for group snowboarding lessons at Beaver Creek. I had the great fortune to get matched with Paul (Hi Paul!) as my instructor. The lessons were informative, but mostly stationary, as the main focus for beginners is standing up, balancing, and braking. I also had to weather the painful experience of waking up dormant musculature.

After the first two lessons I wanted to take what I learned and try to make it down the mountain on my own. It was a success, though there were hiccups. Like the time, OK times, when I fell off the lift, momentarily stopping it. There were times that I fell so much that I thought I would pass out. There were the tailbone injuries and the wrist and thumb sprains. The time I accidentally made a wrong turn onto a blue run and had to inch my way down to a cat track because I couldn’t ride down.

Later, I would take more lessons, watch hours of YouTube videos about beginner snowboard skills, and bag approximately 24 hours more practice until I finally could link my turns. But by then it was late March and winter 2023 was coming to a close.

All the mishaps gave way to pure joy after it clicked for me. Snowboarding became fun, but it was also more than that. Riding gave me sanctuary and solitude. When I strapped in on any given weekday at 8:30 catching the early lift, it felt like I was headed to church. I was in harmony with nature, the others on the mountain, and myself. And the prayer was: Here I am, send me.

On these mornings, sometimes I had to pull over and sit, being awestruck by the beauty of a nearly empty mountain. Like a “highway with no one on it, a pleasure just to look upon it,” I would reflect on the privilege of being in a world-class resort in one of the most beautiful places on the planet, by myself, resting on a pillow of snow.

When I found out that I had missed closing day at Beaver Creek I was, to my surprise, emotional. By then I was getting restless and sick of the cold, but still, I wasn’t ready to put my boards away.

As the rap anthem argues that there is “no church in the wild,” the snowy altar of the Rockies is that place to me. Who would contest that the physical and mental challenge of conquering mountains is less than a living meditation? And what are rows upon rows of majestic flocked pines if not a glimpse of heaven on earth?

I miss summer and love the color of the changing aspens, but I’m looking forward to the day the freeway signs tell us to get ready: winter is coming. Because then I’ll know that soon I will be waking up those Burton boards, carrying one to an open lift, and finding communion in the Rockies once again.

Christine Putman is a mom, writer and attorney who is a new local living in Edwards.