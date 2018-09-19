Ramirez: Why kindergarten through 12th-grade educational testing matters (column)

Over the past few years, the nation has been experiencing "testing fatigue" in kindergarten through 12th-grade education, and it's been acutely felt in the state of Colorado.

There have been many challenges around standardized testing. First, the tests have been in a near constant state of flux — from CSAP to TCAP to PARCC to CMAS. The revisions were out of an effort to increase the difficulty of the exams to be in better alignment with international standards and modern times, but educators and parents have been frustrated by the perception of trying to hit a moving target.

The second issue has been the sheer volume of testing. Internationally, standardized testing varies but generally begins with a series of gateway exams, with less emphasis on testing every grade, every subject, every year. Studies were done to determine how much time students spend on standardized testing each year, and recent efforts have been to reduce testing time and volume of testing.

The third big issue is the effectiveness of the tests to inform the student learning experience. If we take third-grade exams as an example, the students take the exams near the end of the school year, and we receive the results the following year. The students have moved on to fourth grade, so any adjustments we make in instruction are applied to a new set of students. If the adjustments are major, it may take a year to implement the changes, so we are making adjustments on a group of students two years removed from the tested students.

Finally, there are plenty of other minor, but significant, challenges. Moving from pencil, paper and Scantron to computerized testing with essay responses adds typing and navigation skills and relies on network connections both locally and at the state.

Timeouts and reboots can interrupt anyone's train of thought but can be especially tough on a third-grader. The tests are in English, and a third of students are English language learners — misunderstanding one word in a math problem can make it impossible to solve. And, on and on.

But here's why testing matters

Testing provides us with instructional feedback.

2. Testing holds us accountable to our students.

3. Testing holds us accountable to the state.

The instructional feedback we receive is not student-group specific but, rather, a system to check to see if our curriculum is carefully aligned with grade-level expectations. We can drill down through the data to pinpoint where we need to make adjustments.

Eagle County is a wonderful, diverse community that strongly supports and values education. Testing tells us how we're doing with our students. For the past decade, we've seen affluent students achieve well and impoverished students struggle. This aligns with national and international trends.

Still, our future as a community depends on our ability to raise the achievement of our neediest students while also having our best students achieving ever higher. Education is the heartbeat of America — it is the way out of poverty and into the American dream. Importantly, if we don't address the most challenged students and lift them toward success, then we have fewer adults prepared to join the global workforce.

Finally, the Colorado Department of Education uses standardized testing to accredit and compare schools across the state. They have the ability to take over schools that are deficient, and we never want that to happen in Eagle County. We have dedicated and compassionate educators, support staff and principals working diligently to help students succeed.

Still, we need balance in how we view testing. It is a single-point-in-time dipstick of our system's health. But it's not the only indicator. We track several data points, including social and emotional health indicators, as we teach to the whole child.

So, let's see standardized testing as a signpost. Testing is one of many important indicators, and like a Broadway star, we have to be able to sing AND dance. We have to do well on tests AND develop the whole child. Fortunately, there is no better place on the planet to achieve just that! #ecsrocks

Carlos Ramirez, Ed.D., is the superintendent of Eagle County Schools. He can be reached at carlos.ramirez@eagleschools.net.