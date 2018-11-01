Re-elect Avon Town Council incumbents Scott Prince and Sarah Smith Hymes (letter)
I'm writing in support of two incumbents for the Avon Town Council, Scott Prince and Sarah Smith Hymes. I've worked closely with the council a number of times over the past few years, in my capacity as president of the Mountain Star Association Board of Directors, as a director of the Eagle River Water & Sanitation District Board and as a private resident of Avon. In each case, I have found Scott and Sarah to be thoughtful, well-informed and dedicated council members. I will be supporting them in their bids to be re-elected, and I urge the residents of Avon to do so, as well. We're fortunate to reap the benefits of their service.
Steve Coyer
Avon
