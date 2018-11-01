 Re-elect Avon Town Council incumbents Scott Prince and Sarah Smith Hymes (letter) | VailDaily.com

I'm writing in support of two incumbents for the Avon Town Council, Scott Prince and Sarah Smith Hymes. I've worked closely with the council a number of times over the past few years, in my capacity as president of the Mountain Star Association Board of Directors, as a director of the Eagle River Water & Sanitation District Board and as a private resident of Avon. In each case, I have found Scott and Sarah to be thoughtful, well-informed and dedicated council members. I will be supporting them in their bids to be re-elected, and I urge the residents of Avon to do so, as well. We're fortunate to reap the benefits of their service.

Steve Coyer

Avon