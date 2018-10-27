Re-elect Jeanne McQueeny for Eagle County commissioner (letter)

Jeanne McQueeny has been very proactive as an Eagle County commissioner representing our community. She took a major stand on mental health issues and early childhood education, making them a priority for the county. She was there in Basalt during the Lake Christine fires lending support. She is a very approachable woman who cares and listens to citizen's concerns. She has been bipartisan in her approach to politics.

We are a family of Republicans and Democrats, and we will both be voting for Jeanne this coming election.

Glenn and Agnes Harakal

Eagle