Re-elect Jeanne McQueeny for Eagle County commissioner (letter)
October 27, 2018
Jeanne McQueeny has been very proactive as an Eagle County commissioner representing our community. She took a major stand on mental health issues and early childhood education, making them a priority for the county. She was there in Basalt during the Lake Christine fires lending support. She is a very approachable woman who cares and listens to citizen's concerns. She has been bipartisan in her approach to politics.
We are a family of Republicans and Democrats, and we will both be voting for Jeanne this coming election.
Glenn and Agnes Harakal
Eagle
