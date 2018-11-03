Re-elect Scott Prince for Avon; he has shown his dedication to the town (letter)
November 3, 2018
Scott Prince is running to be re-elected to Avon Town Council. He has shown his dedication to the town by being a key part of the Town Council for the last four years and by being on the Avon Planning and Zoning Board for eight years prior.
I am supporting Scott for many reasons. Scott is in the banking business and understands finances and budgets. He has a critical eye for saving the town money. Scott has worked and lived in this valley for more than 20 years. In this time, he has served on many boards, worked with schools, volunteered his time and has become very connected with the community. He understands how the town of Avon works with the county, Forest Service and the many different districts.
Please join me in voting for Scott Prince.
Thank you,
Dave Dantas
Former Avon Town Council member
