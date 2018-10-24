Re-elect Scott Prince to keep proven leadership on Avon Town Council (letter)

We are pleased to support Scott Prince for re-election to Avon Town Council. We have known Scott for 12 years and have always found him to be thoughtful, pragmatic and honest. We have observed firsthand how Scott listens to the concerns of Avon residents and business owners.

Scott has proven over the past four years on Avon Council that he has a genuine interest in the issues facing our community. He was the first to look inward and acknowledge the town can and should do better with capital projects budgeting and timeliness.

We know Scott brings a valuable skill set and perspective from his professional career to the council. Scott's tenure on Town Council and the Planning Commission, proven leadership and sincere commitment to listening to our community will help shape important decisions that are critical to Avon and its future.

Please join us and vote for Scott Prince for Avon Town Council.

Steve and Tina Vardaman

Avon