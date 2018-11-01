Re-elect Sen. Kerry Donovan for her commitment to improving the lives of those she serves (letter)

It isn't often that I publicly endorse a candidate for office, but I cannot sit in the weeds on this one. I met Sen. Kerry Donovan a number of years ago at her family's Copper Bar Ranch during one of their farmers markets. I observed her hard work, willingness to get dirty and bravery in dealing with the enormous Scottish Highland cattle, as well as her kindness. I admired her knowledge of ranching, perseverance and dedication to the family business.

After getting to know Kerry on a personal level, I learned that she is extremely intelligent, performs in-depth analysis of issues, has a seasoned understanding of the challenges we face as a community, fights for the rights of everyone and takes no prisoners. She makes educated decisions and works across party lines for the betterment of our community. Fighting for broadband access to all rural communities is just one example of her hard work.

Sen. Donovan does so much more than most of us know, and her efforts don't stop when the Senate is out of session. She continues to work on important issues but also demonstrates her ongoing dedication to her constituents.

Last spring, Sen. Donovan led a discussion at Stone Creek Charter School on how one gets involved in government, what led her down the path of public service and what it took to get there. The children were especially interested in the influence her grandfather, a World War 11 veteran, had on her life and her commitment to public service.

This summer, I attended the Copper Bar farmers market but wasn't able to visit with Sen. Donovan much because she was too busy working. I'm amazed by her energy and unfailing commitment to improving the lives of those she serves. Please join me in supporting our local Senator who's got it all — brains, balance and balls!

Lolly Becker

Recommended Stories For You

Edwards