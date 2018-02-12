Reasoned political discourse is missing, even in the Vail Daily (letter)

Discourse is defined as a formal discussion of a subject in speech or writing as in a dissertation or treatise. Unfortunately, political discourse in the age of Trump is virtually impossible because of the enmity and bile emanating from the left, including the left-leaning writers of the Vail Daily.

So allow me to take a shot at legitimate discourse on the topic of "the memo" the Democrats, the FBI and the Department of Justice have told us will jeopardize national security. The fact is, neither the democrats in Congress, nor the FBI nor the DOJ has offered one iota of evidence or told us just how this memo endangers us. I will not speculate on their respective motives, but it¹s certainly a fair question to ask why.

Next, it appears the Carter Page FISA application cited a Yahoo News article that was based on material former British spy and admitted Trump hater, Christopher Steele leaked to that news outlet. So allow me to ask, wouldn't honest commentary writers want to investigate or at least question the fact that the Yahoo article itself was gleaned from the now debunked Russia dossier that former FBI director Comey admitted was "salacious and unverified."

So I ask, albeit rhetorically, why was it necessary to engage in this circular logic to gain a FISA warrant and shouldn't our commentary writers be asking the same question?

The memo also states that the bogus Fusion GPS dossier compiled by Christopher Steele and paid for by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee (both verified facts) was the central basis for the FISA warrant against Page. Unfortunately for us civil libertarians, as the memo states, "The application does not mention Steele was ultimately working on behalf of — and paid by — the DNC and Clinton campaign, or that the FBI had separately authorized payment to Steele for the same information." It should be patently obvious the DOJ and FBI took quite a bit of poetic license to push the Trump-Russia investigation while failing to disclose to the FISA court the origins of their unfounded predicate.

Perhaps we can use this letter-to-the-editor as a starting point for reasoned political discourse, even among the liberal writers for the Vail Daily.

Recommended Stories For You

Butch Mazzuca