Reject Trump, Republicans on Election Day; CEO approach to governing simply doesn’t work (letter)
November 4, 2018
Now that we've had two years of the Trump administration, perhaps it's time to do a reality check on their accomplishments.
1. A ballooning federal deficit resulting from tax breaks for the wealthy
2. Trade wars with the world, leading to higher inflation
3. No progress on immigration reform without the "Trump wall"
4. Higher interest rates from Trump's pick for Federal Reserve Board chairman
6. Gutting of the Environmental Protection Agency and withdrawal from the Paris world climate accord
7. Loss of respect from our friends caused by the president's unilateral executive actions
Trump marketed himself as making "America Great Again." I suspect those who voted for him might want to re-evaluate what he's doing to America. His CEO approach to governing simply doesn't work. It's time to reject him and the Republican Party on Election Day.
Dave Mott
Wolcott
