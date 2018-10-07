Remember to vote with climate change in mind (letter)

In Colorado, we are already seeing the effects of climate change: increased intensity and prevalence of wildfires, decreased snowpack, persistent drought and dangerous heat waves. In fact, this past summer in Colorado we experienced the third hottest summer in history. It is apparent now that if we do not take immediate action, the future of Colorado and young people is at stake.

Unfortunately, the current Environmental Protection Agency under Interim Administrator Andrew Wheeler has taken steps to reverse action on climate change with rollbacks on clean car standards, the Clean Power Plan and methane safeguards. This is despite the fact the Administration itself admits that we are headed to a global increase in temperature of 7 degrees Fahrenheit annually by the year 2100. A 7-degree increase would cause sea levels to rise so much that parts of cities (such as Miami) would be flooded.

Now is not a time for apathy. It's time for young people to take our future into our own hands. An overwhelming majority of us believe climate change is an issue that must be addressed. As a volunteer with the non-partisan climate action group Defend Our Future, I hear from my peers every day about how they are prepared to make their voices heard on this issue in this year's midterm elections. I encourage everyone to consider doing the same. We can't afford inaction on this issue any longer.

Kimia Rejai

Centennial