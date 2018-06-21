Rep. Tipton, demand the White House resume defending provisions of the Affordable Care Act (letter)
June 21, 2018
Editor's note: Find a cited version of this letter at http://www.vaildaily.com.
Rep. Tipton: More than 300,000 residents of the 3rd Congressional District suffer from pre-existing conditions, including nearly 40,000 minors. Donald Trump's Justice Department has imperiled health care for more than half of the non-elderly population in our district by refusing to defend settled law. The Trump administration's fundamentally immoral decision benefits only deep-pocketed health insurance companies.
Representative, I call on you to join me and the concerned citizens of the 3rd District undersigned below in publicly condemning this harmful, backwards policy and to demand that the White House resumes defending the provisions of the Affordable Care Act that protect the people of our district.
Surely, you must have a loved one or a neighbor who suffers from asthma, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, arthritis or cancer. Subjecting your constituents to the whims of insurance providers to raise their rates or reject their coverage altogether is incompatible with the values of our district. We deserve better than this.
People's lives hang in the balance of this decision; we urge you to condemn this policy.
Sincerely,
Recommended Stories For You
Karl Hanlon and concerned citizens of the 3rd Congressional District
Visit http://www.karlhanlon.com/theletter for the full list of signees
Trending In: Opinion
- Article on Bode Miller’s daughter drowning in poor taste (letter)
- As a decorated veteran and a lawyer, I oppose the NFL national anthem rule (letter)
- Our View: Reporting on suicide is tough; here’s what we’re doing (editorial)
- Interesting that articles about wildfire, firearms were published same day as firearms started wildfires (letter)
- It could have been your child or grandchild; vote Tipton out of Congress (letter)
Trending Sitewide
- Jury rules for Vail Resorts in skier death case. Upper Prima Cornice was closed where Taft Conlin died in an in-bounds avalanche
- Vail Resorts’ expert witness says ski company closed Prima properly, as Taft Conlin skier death case heads into final days
- ‘It might get progressively easier, but it doesn’t ever go away.’ Taft Conlin’s parents recall the day their son died
- Vail Valley churches, law enforcement plan for protests by Westboro Baptist Church
- Alleged Avon stabber moved to valley in April; Andrew Young Jr.’s bond set at $2 million in attempted murder case