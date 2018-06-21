Rep. Tipton, demand the White House resume defending provisions of the Affordable Care Act (letter)

Editor's note: Find a cited version of this letter at http://www.vaildaily.com.

Rep. Tipton: More than 300,000 residents of the 3rd Congressional District suffer from pre-existing conditions, including nearly 40,000 minors. Donald Trump's Justice Department has imperiled health care for more than half of the non-elderly population in our district by refusing to defend settled law. The Trump administration's fundamentally immoral decision benefits only deep-pocketed health insurance companies.

Representative, I call on you to join me and the concerned citizens of the 3rd District undersigned below in publicly condemning this harmful, backwards policy and to demand that the White House resumes defending the provisions of the Affordable Care Act that protect the people of our district.

Surely, you must have a loved one or a neighbor who suffers from asthma, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, arthritis or cancer. Subjecting your constituents to the whims of insurance providers to raise their rates or reject their coverage altogether is incompatible with the values of our district. We deserve better than this.

People's lives hang in the balance of this decision; we urge you to condemn this policy.

Sincerely,

Karl Hanlon and concerned citizens of the 3rd Congressional District

Visit http://www.karlhanlon.com/theletter for the full list of signees