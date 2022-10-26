Ritter: We’re having a dishonest debate about crime in Colorado

Bill Ritter



I spent much of my career working for justice and prosecuting crime. As a former district attorney, I’ve seen how crime victims suffer. And I’ve worked to prosecute criminals and hold them accountable. And as part of the original team that stood up the Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, I am committed to fact-based, data-driven, and responsible solutions for public safety.

With crime on the rise, we deserve an honest conversation about criminal justice policy. Crime is rising in both blue and red states, urban and rural communities, red and blue cities.

Unfortunately, during election season, it’s all too easy to use public safety as a political talking point, and push falsehoods, cherry-picked statistics, and less than reputable sources. We undermine our policymaking process when we allow empty talking points to pick up steam and threaten responsible problem solving.

This campaign season, I’ve read too many empty talking points and too many distortions of how we got where we are. To lay the groundwork for an honest discussion, let me take a minute to set the record straight on a few points.

First, not a day goes by when some party official or candidate repeats the claim that Colorado is No. 2 in the country for fentanyl overdose deaths. So I looked up whether that’s accurate.

Support Local Journalism Donate



According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , the most recent annual data on drug overdoses shows Colorado is No. 29 in statewide overdose deaths per 100,000 persons (West Virginia is No. 1) and No. 24 in total deaths (California is No. 1). According to the Kaiser Family Foundation , Colorado is No. 26 for synthetic opioids and fentanyl deaths (Florida is No. 1).

Read more via the Colorado Sun.

The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization dedicated to covering the people, places and policies that matter in Colorado. Read more, sign up for free newsletters and subscribe at coloradosun.com .