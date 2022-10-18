Robbins: A few things to know about divorce

In December, I will have been practicing law for 39 years. Yikes! Where does the time go?

For the past 30 years, a substantial part of my practice has involved domestic matters: divorce, custody, adoption, and other “family” matters. It is, understandably, one of the more stressful areas of law.

When I was in practice in Southern California, the first courts to install metal detectors were the family law courts. Next came bankruptcy court, then criminal court. Last, were the courts where civil matters were tried. In our post-911 world, most if not all courts now have security measures but it’s telling that the first courts to adopt them were those that dealt with family matters.

While all of us have at least been in the fallout zone of a divorce, when in the swirl of a divorce, things might seem more than a little crazy. It most often is a trying, draining, emotional time. And so, a few words from the trenches, guideposts if you will, before entering the arena of what can be one of life’s more stressful undertakings.

Punishment is not the goal

Years ago, a potential new client called. The first words out his mouth were, “My wife wants to divorce me. I want to destroy her!” I listened long and carefully to the otherwise rational and pleasant gentleman and then responded, “I am not in the business of revenge.” The goal of your divorce — especially when children are involved — is to make peace with it, make sure your interests are protected, then to move on. If your potential new lawyer breathes fire, she or he may not be the best fit to guide you through the legal and emotional minefield.

Don’t confuse the lawyers with your spouse

Often, there is lots of anger or, at the least, a sense of profound loss and disappointment. Keep in mind though, that both your lawyer and your spouse’s did not create whatever problems may exist between the two of you. While it’s eminently human to recriminate against the lawyers, keeping focused on solutions is most times a better course. The lawyer on the other side is equally charged with protecting his or her client’s interests as is yours. It is best to keep in mind that she or he is generally doing for her client precisely what you want yours to do for you.

Children are the most important thing

When there are children caught in a divorce, their welfare should be preeminent. Whatever differences you and your spouse have grown into over the years, the children are utterly and completely innocent. Even after you divorce, if you have together brought children into the world, you are at least in some sense joined in perpetuity. Even when the kids are grown and have kids of their own, it will be “Mom’s or Dad’s for Christmas?” Ideally, if Mom and Dad still get along, it might be “both.” The kids come first. Even if you can’t imagine how you could ever get along with your soon-to-be-ex, you’ve got to figure something out. The children need you both.

What’s yours is both of yours

Under Colorado law, what was acquired during a marriage, however, acquired — unless through gift to one but not both of you, or inheritance — is marital property. Let’s say after 20 years of marriage, you’ve bought a home and put aside a tidy nest egg. Regardless of who put what into the nest, the egg is both of yours. I often hear, particularly from the higher-earning spouse, “I’m not going to ‘give’ him/her half!” The fact is, though, that the “half” is already his or hers. While there are means and methods of protecting a party’s interests and structuring a divorce settlement in ways more or less favorable to one or the other party’s interests, a divorcing couple will do well to remember that in entering the marriage, they agreed to share and to generally share equally with their spouse.

You don’t want a stranger to decide for you

Courts exist for very good reasons, among them to keep at least relative peace between the parties. Better, I think, than to slug things out in some back alley. That said, however, divorce is personal. A judge simply cannot know what is dear to you. Most times, unless the other side is intractable and unreasonable, it’s best to sort things out yourselves. Only you and your soon-to-be ex know what is important to you and what is not. With the help of your lawyers, and a mediator if necessary, it is almost always better to work out a settlement than to have even the most well-intended stranger — black be-robed or not — force a resolution on you. That said, however, sometimes trial is the only reasonable alternative.

Don’t sweat the little stuff

Sometimes the little things are blown way out of proportion in divorce. Who gets the Elvis on velvet is seldom worth the stress and financial cost of the argument. When getting a divorce, keep your eye on what’s important. And keep reminding yourself, it’s not about pushing his or her buttons; it’s about resolving the matter fairly and efficiently. Know what is important to you and stick to it.

A prenuptial agreement can help

Although not a magic elixir and it may not take away the pain, a prenuptial agreement can help. If the couple spends time, energy and thought before they say their “I dos,” their personalized roadmap to who-gets-what should diffuse at least some conflict.

It gets better

There are reasons people divorce, likely as many reasons as there are couples. One thing I have learned in nearly four decades of practice, however, is that once a couple determines to divorce, there are most times real and substantial reasons. While anger, hurt, and resentment are to be expected, I have yet to run into a client — whether six, 12 or 24 months after the divorce is over — who, when I ask how things are going, fails to respond with anything but, “Better than ever!” Have faith. It will be. You simply have to accept that all of us are imperfect beings, sometimes things don’t work out, but we are a resilient and resourceful species.

A new day always dawns.

