Robbins: An attorney’s obligation of good faith

It’s not all the Wild West out there.

As I have mentioned more the once over the past 26 years that I have been writing this column, law — appearances perhaps to the contrary — is a highly regulated affair. There are rules of civil and criminal procedure, rules of evidence, rules of professional conduct, rules for probate court, rules of juvenile procedure, rules for magistrates, ordinances, regulations, statutes, precedents and more. Sometimes, it seems that there are rules about the rules!

Among the dizzying swirl are C.R.C.P. 11 and C.R.S. §13-17-101, et. seq., both of which deal with good faith.

A few explanations first.

At its core, “good faith” may be legally defined as “… a term that encompasses a sincere belief or motive without any malice or the desire to defraud others.” For our purposes here, let’s focus on the acting without malice part. In its essence, “good faith” is fair dealing.

C.R.C.P. is Colorado Rules of Civil Procedure in its abbreviated form. Similarly, C.R.S. stands for Colorado Revised Statutes and “et. seq.” is the abbreviation for a range of fancy Latin phrases all deriving from the Latin verb “sequor,” which means to follow. These include the singular form “et sequitur” (the one thing following) and the plural form “et sequentes” or “et sequentia” (for the several things following). “Et. seq.” simply means “and the following” and denotes a list or series of items that continues from the item cited just prior to the “et. seq.” abbreviation. As such, 13-17-101, et. seq. means section 13-17-101 and those sections that follow. Oh yeah … that squiggly thing before the 13 means “section.”

Whew!

C.R.C.P. — the Colorado Rules of Civil Procedure — are the recipes that deal with how the process of civil (as opposed to criminal) litigation is to be conducted in the district courts of this state (there are also, not surprisingly, rules of county court procedure, rules of procedure for small claims court and rules for the Colorado Courts of Appeal). Stated simply, the Rules of Civil Procedure govern civil proceedings in the district courts.

C.R.S. — the Colorado Revised Statues — is the collection of legislative enactments that have been adopted into law.

As we have visited before in this column, there are two basic flavors of law: statutes — those laws enacted by the legislative branch of government — and “common law” — the collective of law that is derived from judicial decisions instead of from statute.

That undergirding beneath our loins, let’s forge bravely on.

C.R.C.P. 11 provides, among other things, that:

Every pleading of a party represented by an attorney shall be signed by at least one attorney of record in his individual name. …. The signature of an attorney constitutes a certificate by him that he has read the pleading; that to the best of his knowledge, information and belief formed after reasonable inquiry, it is well grounded in fact and is warranted by existing law or a good faith argument for the extension, modification or reversal of existing law, and that it is not interposed for any improper purpose, such as to harass or to cause unnecessary delay or needless increase in the cost of litigation. …. If a pleading is signed in violation of this rule, the court, upon motion or upon its own initiative, shall impose upon the person who signed it, a represented party, or both, an appropriate sanction, which may include an order to pay to the other party or parties the amount of the reasonable expenses incurred because of the filing of the pleading, including a reasonable attorney’s fee …

In other words, in filing a pleading (defined as a legal document filed with the court that begins a lawsuit), the attorney’s signature is an expression of his or her good faith belief — after reasonable inquiry — that the pleading is filed without malice.

C.R.C.P 13-17-101, et. seq. echoes the same theme, Part 1 of which is titled “Frivolous, Groundless, or Vexatious Actions, provides that:

The general assembly recognizes that courts of record of this state have become increasingly burdened with litigation which is straining the judicial system and interfering with the effective administration of civil justice. In response to this problem, the general assembly hereby sets forth provisions for the recovery of attorney fees in courts of record when the bringing or defense of an action, or part thereof (including any claim for exemplary damages), is determined to have been substantially frivolous, substantially groundless, or substantially vexatious…

In the “carrot and stick” conception of the universe, C.R.C.P. 13-17-101, et. seq. is the “stick” of potential monetary sanction if a case — or a part thereof — or the defense of an action (or a part thereof) is brought in bad faith which is, of course, the flip side of “good faith.”

Then, piling on, are an attorney’s ethical duties — particularly Colorado Rules of Professional Conduct (“C.R.P.C”) Rule 3.1, which provides that “A lawyer shall not: (1) bring or continue an action, conduct a defense, assert a position in litigation, or take an appeal, without probable cause and for the purpose of harassing or maliciously injuring any person; or (2) present a claim or defense in litigation that is not warranted under existing law, unless it can be supported by a good faith argument for an extension, modification, or reversal of the existing law.”

Bundling ‘em all up, good faith — if not exactly assured — is, to say the least, strongly encouraged by the very real threat of unpleasant consequences and the embarrassment of ‘splainin’ to one’s client that the lawyer would have to offer up if s/he steps too far out of line.

