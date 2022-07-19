Robbins: Contempt of court, explained

Contempt of court comes in two basic flavors: civil contempt and criminal contempt. Sometimes, like birds of a feather, they flock together. But before we tease out the differences and what each is intended to accomplish, let’s first define the concept of contempt itself.

In its most fundamental conception, contempt of court — or simply “contempt” — is disobedience. Specifically, it is defiance of an order of the court. It is also conduct tending to obstruct or interfere with the orderly administration of justice.

Under both state and federal rules of civil procedure, a party who fails to perform a specific act, in accordance with a judgment by a court, may be charged with contempt. As high falutin’ as it may sound to unaccustomed ears, the purpose of recognizing contempt of court is to secure the dignity of the courts and the uninterrupted and unimpeded administration of justice.

OK, I fudged a little; not only are there two basic flavors of contempt, but there are also two ways that contempt may be committed. Contempt of court can be classified as direct or indirect (the latter of which is also known as “constructive” contempt). Direct contempt of court is an act of contempt committed knowingly in the immediate view and presence of the court. You may think of this as flaunting the authority of the court, as thumbing your nose — or perhaps employing another finger — at the court. As but one example, the failure of a party to appear before the court in compliance with a summons is direct contempt. A person who has committed direct contempt may be punished without trial.

On the other hand … constructive contempt of court is any contempt that does not fall within direct contempt. For example, failure to comply with probationary orders outside of the court is an indirect contempt of court. A person charged with indirect contempt must be given notice and opportunity to be heard before punishment may be imposed.

One more bit of coloring before we parse out the differences between civil and criminal contempt. Whether an alleged contempt is criminal or civil influences what relief is sought. Speaking broadly, when civil contempt is alleged, what the moving party wants is for the court to order the disobedient party to perform (or sometimes not perform) a particular act. When one seeks criminal contempt, the object is to punish.

While different jurisdictions have articulated their distinctions differently, the Supreme Court has held that whether a contempt proceeding is criminal or civil depends on the substance of the proceeding and the character of relief. For example, in at least some jurisdictions, if a court’s purpose for finding contempt is to coerce the contemnor to comply with a court’s order(s), then the charge will be one of civil contempt.

However, if the court’s purpose is to punish the contemnor for disobedience, then the charge will be one of criminal contempt. In other jurisdictions — take New York as one example — the purpose of civil contempt is to protect parties’ rights to litigation; any penalty imposed on the contemnor is meant to protect that right. Similarly, criminal contempt is used to protect the judicial system but is generally meant to recognize an offense against public justice as opposed to a litigant.

Classifying the specific flavor of contempt is important as the different categories of contempt carry different procedural safeguards and punishments. In this state, a typical motion for contempt citation (wherein the moving party asks the court to issue a citation against the alleged contemnor ordering him/her to appear before the court to show cause why s/he should not be held in contempt) will define the specific type of contempt the moving party seeks. If the relief sought is remedial in nature, what the moving party seeks is to have the court order that the other party complies with a prior court order.

A common circumstance in which remedial contempt arises is in the milieu of family law. Say the court has ordered one or the other of the former spouses to pay child support and/or spousal maintenance and the ordered party has failed to do so. What the aggrieved spouse will often do is bring a motion for civil/remedial contempt, asking the court to order the non-compliant former spouse to pay up.

A motion for criminal or punitive contempt seeks to have the alleged contemnor punished for his/her defiance of a prior order. Punishment may take the form of fines, other economic sanctions (such as bearing the moving party’s attorney fees and costs), and a term of imprisonment, all of which are intended as sanctions for offending the dignity and authority of the court.

An individual charged with a criminal contempt is afforded some of the same rights as a criminal defendant. Among other things, she or he is presumed innocent, has the right against self-crimination, and the contempt must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. On the other hand, civil contempt requires only basic due process protections. As such, the individual need only be given notice and an opportunity to be heard, and the burden of proof is a preponderance of the evidence.

As noted above, punishments for contempt may include imprisonment and fines. However, according to the Supreme Court, civil contempt penalties are conditional. One who is punished for civil contempt can avoid the punishment by doing as the court ordered and it has therefore sometimes been described as “carrying the keys of their prison in his own pocket.” Punishments for criminal contempt, however, are generally unconditional and definite.

One last little bit; not infrequently, the birds of civil and criminal contempt do flock together. In some cases, a motion is brought asking the court to mete out both. In such case — owing to the different applicable rights of the accused — the court may divide itself and its proceedings into separate halves, applying one set of rules and safeguards to the civil matter and another to the criminal contempt.

Contempt, whether criminal or civil, is a mighty judicial hammer that may be brought down upon the anvil of a non-compliant party’s head in order to command adherence to what orders the court has wrought. Running afoul of the court’s lawful authority may well land one in hot water and yield with it sanctions that one should best avoid.

Rohn K. Robbins is an attorney licensed before the Bars of Colorado and California who practices Of Counsel in the Vail Valley with the Law Firm of Caplan & Earnest, LLC. His practice areas include business and commercial transactions; real estate and development; family law, custody, and divorce; and civil litigation. He may be reached at 970-926-4461 or at Rrobbins@CELaw.com . His novels, “How to Raise a Shark (an apocryphal tale),” “The Stone Minder’s Daughter,” and “Why I Walk so Slow” are currently available at Barnes and Noble & Amazon.com.