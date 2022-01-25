Robbins: Copyright, trademark, patent and trade dress

Copyright, trademark, and patent: What’s the diff?

And what about trade dress? What the heck is that?

What they have in common is that they’re all about ideas. While the product of those ideas may be tangible, the ideas themselves are not. Collectively, they are known as “intellectual property,” “property” of the intellect rather than something you can hold on to, plant your feet in, or wrap your arms around.

Broadly speaking, “intellectual property” may be thought of as any product of the human intellect that the law protects from unauthorized use by others. Hmmm …

Let’s delve into this a little further. But before we do, we should note a couple of key words here. First, is the word “property.” Property is something susceptible of ownership. A simple definition of property is “that which someone owns.” Second is the word “intellectual” which, for our purposes, may be defined as a product of one’s thought, design, or intellect; it is something someone thought up.

The law of intellectual property is in many ways analogous to the law of “tangible” property (that is, property you can hold and touch). Both consist of certain of rights conferred upon the property owner. But the law of intellectual property is different too. Where the right of exclusive possession is the very essence protecting one’s interest in “real” property (land and its attachments) and personal property (all other property except intellectual property), the same cannot be said of intellectual property. As but one example of the difference, the ownership of intellectual property inherently creates a “limited monopoly” in the protected property, rather than an absolute and perpetual right.

The law of intellectual property provides an incentive to authors and inventors to produce works for the benefit of the public by regulating (and limiting) the public’s use of such works in order to ensure that authors and inventors are compensated for their efforts. If I think this thing up — whether it be a product, a novel, or design — and someone else enjoys or uses it, hey … I should be compensated for my creative spark!

Congress derives its power to regulate patents and copyrights from the “intellectual property clause” of the Constitution (Article I, Section 8). Congress’s power to regulate trademarks is constitutionally grounded in the Commerce Clause. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is responsible for issuing and monitoring federally registered patents and trademarks. “Trade dress” is also regulated by the USTPO but is subtly different, something we will probe further in an upcoming column.

Although patents are exclusively governed by federal law, trademarks may also be regulated by State law. Copyrights are exclusively regulated by federal law and must be registered with the U.S. Copyright Office to be enforceable.

With this as background, let’s define the various “categories” of intellectual enterprise.

Patents apply to inventions.

The U.S. Patent Act, enacted by Congress under its Constitutional authority, grants a patent holder the exclusive right to preclude all others from making, using, importing, and selling the patented innovation for a limited period of time. No doubt the computer I am writing this on — and likely many of its components — is patented.

There are five primary requirements for patentability: patentable subject matter, utility, novelty, non-obviousness, and enablement. The “patentable subject matter” requirement, which is are broadly defined as any process, machine, manufacture, or composition of matter, or improvement thereof, addresses the issue of which types of inventions will be considered for protection.

In the 1980 case of Diamond v. Chakrabarty, the Supreme Court found that Congress intended patentable subject matter to “include anything under the sun that is made by man.” However, the court also stated that this broad definition has limits and does not embrace every discovery. According to the court, the laws of nature, physical phenomena, and abstract ideas are not patentable. Hence, the relevant distinction between patentable and unpatentable subject matter is between products of nature, living or not, and human-made inventions.

The second “leg” of patentability is “utility.” In short, the thing sought to be patented must be “useful.” According to USPTO guidelines, the utility asserted in the application must be “credible, specific, and substantial.”

“Novelty” is the third requirement. The thing to be patented must be something new. The invention was not known or used by others in this country, or patented or described in a printed publication in this or another country, prior to invention by the patent applicant. What is being presented for protection is a whole new thing or a whole new way of doing things.

The definition of “non-obviousness” is, well … not obvious. What it means though is that the subject matter sought to be patented would not have been obvious to a person having ordinary skill in the art it affects at the time the invention was made. Going a little further, in determining non-obviousness, it must be considered that “the improvement is more than the predictable use of prior art elements according to their established functions.”

Last, we come to “enablement” which means, simply, an explanation of how the new product is put together and works. “The specification shall contain a written description of the invention, and of the manner and process of making and using it, in such full, clear, concise, and exact terms as to enable any person skilled in the art to which it pertains . ..to make and use the same, and shall set forth the best mode contemplated by the inventor of carrying out his invention.”

If all these elements are met, voilà, upon proper application, a patent and the riches which may follow, may be yours, all yours, to claim.

In a forthcoming column, I’ll cover copyrights, trademarks, and trade dress.

