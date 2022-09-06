Robbins: Do you need a lawyer?

Perhaps fostered from the top — to say nothing of attorney TV pitchmen, a plethora of shows ostensibly about and glamorizing the law and lawyers, and movies too many to count about shocking and sometimes true courtroom battles — there is little argument but that we are an overly litigious society.

A measurement that is often used in comparing our own legal system is to that of Japan. However fair or unfair it may be to compare the legal landscape of the Land of the Rising Sun to that of Uncle Sam, the fact remains that in the United States there is about one lawyer for every 265 souls while in Japan, the ratio is closer to is one per approximately 4,000. Still, we are not the most litigious country in the world; Germany holds that hoary distinction. We come in a measly fifth, after Germany, Sweden, Israel, and Austria.

So what’s up?

While it’s hard to say precisely why Americans have their undies in a litigious bunch (or this, being America, perhaps better said, a burr beneath our saddles) so much more than most of the rest of the world, it is worth noting, too, that the vast majority of American attorneys are not litigators.

Say what?

In fact, it is estimated that only five percent or fewer of all those zillions of U.S. lawyers know their way around a courtroom. On average among all lawyers in the U.S., few spend more than a handful of days in a career in court.

What, then, do most lawyers do?

Many, if not most, lawyers are “transactional” attorneys who spend their time writing and reviewing contracts, preparing estate plans, advising corporations, directing boards, and many more things of the like.

So the question, “Do you need a lawyer?” all depends.

A couple of other quick bits before we forge bravely on.

Despite the angry times in which we live, lawyers are typically not — and should not be — in the business of revenge. Litigation is a tool to redress wrongs, not one to even scores. And so the answer to the question of whether you need a lawyer to exact a pound of flesh, to punish or get back at the other guy, is “nah.” There are better ways to work things out. And if things can’t be worked out, meditation (no, I didn’t mean mediation) may be a better bet.

Even when a wrong has been committed, many times a lawyer’s office should be your second or even third stop rather than your first. It is amazing how open and honest conversation between budding adversaries can sometimes resolve a festering dispute. However, when you have exhausted your good faith or patience or, for one reason or another, you’re certain conversation would amount to only jabber, seeking level-headed legal counsel may be the practical thing to do.

Too, one should bear in mind proportion. If you’ve got a $5 dispute, would you want to pay $50 to resolve it? Sometimes, the injustice of a thing notwithstanding, pursuing justice for a trifling wrong just doesn’t make economic sense. This is often particularly true under the “American system” where most times, each side bears his or her own attorney fees. If the lawyer will cost you more than what’s at stake, time to rethink the sense it makes to lock legal horns.

Many smaller matters can be resolved in small claims court where, most times, lawyers aren’t allowed and which is set up for just such purpose. “Smaller matters” in this context mean disputes not exceeding $7,500 in amount. While $7,500 may be real dough, hiring an attorney for such an amount may whittle down what you end up with in your pocket to a result that wouldn’t make sense. Better to test your luck on your own.

Except in unusual circumstances, minor traffic offenses seldom warrant legal counsel. There are, of course, exceptions.

So when do you need an attorney?

When a significant monetary dispute cannot be resolved, it may be time to lawyer up. Contract matters, many real estate transactions, estate planning, buying or selling a business, labor disputes, criminal charges, civil rights injustices, and many, many other matters deserve devoted legal attention, advice, and often zealous advocacy. When the other side hires counsel, that may also be a sign to retain a hired legal hand of your own.

Do you need a lawyer?

Yeah, maybe.

Sometimes you do; sometimes, not quite yet; and other times, “nah” may be the better call.

Rohn K. Robbins is an attorney licensed before the Bars of Colorado and California who practices Of Counsel in the Vail Valley with the Law Firm of Caplan & Earnest, LLC. His practice areas include business and commercial transactions; real estate and development; family law, custody, and divorce; and civil litigation. Robbins may be reached at 970-926-4461 or at Rrobbins@CELaw.com .