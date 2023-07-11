Robbins: How do judges get so smart?

Think of the Colorado judicial system as a jigsaw puzzle, the largest piece of which is the Colorado district courts.

There are “lower level” courts such as municipal and county courts. There are higher courts such as the Colorado Court of Appeals and the Colorado Supreme Court. There are also courts of “limited jurisdiction” such as water courts, (in some places) drug courts, traffic courts, juvenile courts, and others (technically, the “lower courts,” because of certain limitations that are placed on them, are also courts of “limited jurisdiction”).

But the court of “general jurisdiction” — and the reason it is the largest, is the state’s district court in all its many districts. Here, in Happy Valley, the Colorado District Court that sits in Eagle, is part of the 5th Judicial District, known among the cognoscenti as the 5th JD, which encompasses Eagle, Clear Creek, Summit, and Lake counties, each of which houses its own courthouse. There are 22 state court judicial districts in Colorado.

One further thing before we continue: Besides the various parts and pieces of the state judicial system, there are various federal courts in every state, the Centennial State included. Among others, there is the Federal District Court in Denver and the United States Bankruptcy Court.

But what we have come here to discuss is why judges are so smart and, without any intended slight or disrespect to the judges who labor mostly selflessly and often brilliantly at every level and in every nook and cranny of the Colorado State Judicial system, the judges with the heaviest lift — by my lights anyway — are the district court judges.

Why’s that?

The answer lies in the nature of the court itself.

District court is a court of general jurisdiction, handling criminal, civil, domestic relations, juvenile, probate, and mental health cases. There is a lot there for anyone to bite off, let alone master.

A quick aside … many — likely most, but certainly not all — lawyers specialize at least to some degree. There are litigation attorneys, transactional attorneys, bankruptcy attorneys, trust and estate attorneys, and on and on. Even attorneys with broad practices can’t — and don’t — do it all. For example, I would be wholly out of my league in tax law, bankruptcy law, water law, and a host of other areas where my level of competence is minuscule … if that large.

So how is it that the judges of the various Colorado district courts are expected to be omnipotent?

Criminal, civil, domestic/family law, juvenile, probate, and mental health cases? Even Joey Chestnut would think that’s a pretty big gulp. So how are they supposed to know it all and more, to know enough to “judge?”

Well, here’s a little secret; although in my experience, most judges are pretty darn smart and perceptive — and the vast majority of them are diligent — the lawyers teach them.

Go back and read that last sentence again. I’ll wait.

OK, done?

Yeah, that’s right. A substantial part of the job of lawyering before the court is for the lawyers in advancing their respective cases, to educate the judge. For God’s sake, the judge cannot be expected to know everything! And it is up to the lawyers to present to them the facts, law, and arguments that make up their case.

“Facts” are sorta/kinda easy. The facts are what they are.

The law and precedent are slipperier. Citing the correct and most persuasive authority and casting it in the proper light — educating the judge, if you will, on the particular area of law — is half the lawyer’s battle in getting to the resolution the lawyer desires for their client.

How this is achieved, in the main, is through “briefing” to the court. During the course of a litigation matter, generally, the lawyers file various pleadings, briefs, and motions that address certain matters germane to the case and the respective desired outcome. Besides the place of advocacy and argument, this is the lawyer’s opportunity to educate and enlighten the judge, particularly where a particular subject is perhaps a bit arcane.

But it is not only the law that the judge must understand and master. An example: Several years ago, I tried a two-month-long case (admittedly in federal court), the subject revolved around rubber chemistry. Not only did I need to learn enough about the subject to make sense of it, but part of my job was to impart what I had learned to the judge so he could follow along (on some rainy weekend, crack open the Vanderbilt Handbook of Rubber Chemistry and see how far you get before your eyes glaze over!).

Why are judges so smart?

Well, most are smart and devoted in the first place. And with the years, the store of their knowledge stacks impressively up. But, too, judges are so smart because, in each and every case that comes before them, the lawyers add to their storehouse of knowledge.

Knowledge is power. In a courtroom as much as anywhere.

Rohn K. Robbins is an attorney licensed before the Bars of Colorado and California who practices Of Counsel in the Vail Valley with the Law Firm of Caplan & Earnest, LLC. His practice areas include business and commercial transactions; real estate and development; family law, custody, and divorce; and civil litigation.