Robbins: How law firms are constructed

With the addition of a newly-minted lawyer, my law firm now counts 41 attorneys, 15 paralegals, two law clerks, a firm administrator, and various legal assistants, file clerks, billing and accounting folks, a cheerful receptionist or two, and — at Christmastime, at least, perhaps a partridge in a pear tree for good measure.

The firm, if not the lawyers currently manning it, has been around for more than half a century. One of the founders is still at the helm and a couple of the old hands have been with the firm since nearly the Big Bang of its creation.

No doubt, at some time in your life, you’ve seen the fancy letterhead and websites; “So-And-So, Attorneys at Law.” Often, but it seems decreasingly, the who’s who of the firm is spelled out in ink in the margins. On the website, though, the members of the firm are named, their bios offered, and their practice areas, various honors and accomplishments are happily recited.

But what does it all mean?

Partner, member, and shareholder generally mean the same thing. These are stakeholders in the law firm. Most commonly, they are senior attorneys who have been in practice for a number of years, have established themselves in the legal world, and have developed a substantial book of business. They are, in short, the owners of the firm.

A managing member, managing partner, or managing stakeholder is a partner who manages the business of the law firm. Law firms are, in fact, businesses and besides practicing law, there are the normal functions of a business that must be handled. Payroll must be reviewed, the physical plant must be maintained, supplies must be ordered, and so on. This is the function of the firm’s managing member. Usually, but not always, this person has a reduced caseload so his or her time may be divided between managing the firm and practicing law.

Associates are lawyers who are not partners. They are not stakeholders or owners of the firm. This is no reflection of their competence or expertise; for one reason or another, they do not have a financial interest in the firm. Think of them as attorney employees of the firm. While the various stakeholders (partners, members, shareholders) share in the profits of the firm, associates are generally salaried.

A senior associate is just what the name implies. These are associates (i.e., employee attorneys) who, by virtue of their years of practice enjoy senior status. They have generally been with the firm a good long time. More and more often, attorneys may be associates their entire careers and, with time and experience, mature to senior status.

Many firms also have attorneys known as “of counsel” or “special counsel.” These are almost always attorneys with long practice experience who have established a special relationship with a firm. Sometimes “of counsel” attorneys are founding or long-time shareholders of the firm who have cut back or semi-retired. Other times, “of counsel” or “special counsel” attorneys have particular expertise that is attractive to the firm but are neither shareholders nor employees. The compensation arrangement of special counsel can be as varied and flexible as the relationship; sometimes they co-venture in the profits, sometimes they are on a fixed compensation basis, and sometimes their relationship may be on another basis altogether.

The firm manager is different than a managing partner. Most commonly, she or he may be thought of as the office manager vested with the day-to-day task of keeping the engine of the business running. Most commonly, these are businesspersons and not lawyers.

A paralegal is not a lawyer. Instead, a paralegal is a person trained in the law who has graduated from a paralegal program. They are to law what physician assistants are to medicine. While trained in certain aspects of the law, and often highly competent, their training is often more focused on certain aspects of research and procedure than the lawyers that they aid. I can avow that many paralegals have greater expertise in their special areas than the lawyers they assist and a good paralegal is a godsend. Still, while they perform many valuable services, they cannot directly represent a client in his or her legal matters.

A legal assistant is one of those things without a precise definition. Suffice it to say, they are not lawyers and are generally not paralegals. They are what the name implies; persons who assist the lawyers. Many times lawyers will refer to anyone who assists them as a “legal assistant” — paralegals included —without giving much thought to precisely what the term connotes.

A legal intern or law clerk is usually a law student or recent graduate who has not yet been hired on a full-time basis by the firm. While an intern can assist in many ways, he or she cannot practice law and cannot represent a client.

“Contract attorneys” are not members or employees of the firm. Instead, they are attorneys “outside” of the firm who may be brought in for a particular case — or a particular aspect of a case — either when a law firm is overloaded or when the contract attorney possesses particular expertise that the lawyers in the firm do not. Contract attorneys are independent contractors and are generally paid on a piecework or hourly basis.

Last, but certainly not least, are the receptionists, file clerks, and other support personnel who contribute immeasurably to the smooth and efficient functioning of the law firm and are the friendly faces with whom a client first meets.

In many ways, lawyers are the “glory guys” who get much of the attention but, as in most other aspects of life, it “takes a village” and the unsung heroes are often the silent ones paddling like hell just beneath the surface.

