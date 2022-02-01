Robbins: More on copyright, trademark, patent and trade dress

In the first part of this series, we asked the question, “What’s the diff between copyright, trademark, patent and trade dress?” and determined what they had in common is that all concern the products of ideas. All are a form of property, which we defined, in its most basic terms, as something susceptible of ownership, and we went on to note how patents, which like copyrights, are regulated by the Constitution and (unlike copyrights) apply to inventions.

On now, to copyrights, trademarks and perhaps that less known species, “trade dress.”

Literally a “copyright” means the “right to “copy.” A copyright prevents or limits “copying” or imitation and consists of the exclusive legal right to reproduce, publish, sell or distribute the matter and form of a literary, musical or artistic work. More technically, copyright protection applies to original works of authorship fixed in any tangible medium of expression that can be perceived, reproduced or communicated, whether directly or with the aid of a machine or device.

This column, my 2,000 or so prior columns, the novels I have penned, Taylor Swift’s latest song, Adele’s and Ed Sheeran’s are all copyright protected.

Protection attaches automatically on the “fixing” of the work of authorship in any tangible medium without regard to whether the work is published or unpublished. In other words, once the work is committed to a written or other “permanent” form, voilà! What’s more, although an idea can be copied — isn’t every love song pretty much the same? — the manner of expression may not be. It’s the telling of the story that counts. When Ed Sheeran sings “Perfect,” no one may phrase their devotion quite the same.

In terms of protecting a copyright, registration of the work (with the U.S. Copyright Office) is essential. If one day your chef d’oeuvre is infringed upon, copyright registration will provide a warm and secure cocoon, and will entitle you to legal remedies unavailable absent registration.

The term “trademark” is often used to describe what are actually three categories of names: trademarks, service marks and trade names. To be absolutely on the up-and-up, a “trademark” is a word, name, shape, slogan, color or symbol that is used to identify a particular product. In order to qualify as a trademark, it must be used in connection with the product itself, rather than simply in advertising.

To be a trademark, the symbol must be either attached to the product or its packaging. Some well-known trademarks are the Nike swoosh, the Starbucks mermaid, the Golden Arches and the stylized Coca-Cola lettering. These symbols are familiar to all of us.

We see the swoosh, and we think Nike. And that’s precisely the point. It is a sort of marketing shorthand. When you see the Golden Arches, nothing more needs be said. Some trademarks are among the most universally recognized symbols in the world, and, as such, they have tremendous commercial value.

A service mark, on the other hand, is used to identify services (rather than a product) provided by a company. The name “United Airlines,” the “Fly the Friendly Skies” tagline and the logo of a world map are service marks. Service marks appear on advertising, signs, business cards and letterhead since there is no physical product to which the service mark can be attached.

If the name of a business doesn’t qualify as a service mark because services are not being rendered, the business name is a “trade name.” A trade name is the name a business uses to identify itself. A trade name can be different from the legal name of the business.

Say, for example, the name of my company is United Widgets, Inc., but I prefer the friendlier sounding Fidget Sticks, what I could do is register the trade name. Even though the name of the company would remain the same, I would “do business” before the public under the Fidget Sticks trade name.

Lastly, we come to trade dress, which deals with the design and shape of the materials in which a product is packaged. Product configuration, the design and shape of the product itself may also be considered a form of trade dress.

Say what?

Think about the distinctive shape of a classic Coca-Cola bottle. You see that shape, and, even without the logo, you think you just might want to quaff a Coke. That’s trade dress. The Crayola crayon box with its distinctive shape and attributes is trade dress.

Trade dress is the characteristics of the visual appearance of a product or its packaging (or even the design of a building — the Chrysler building in New York with its distinctive scalloped tippy-top?) that signify the source of the product to consumers.

The Lanham Act protects trade dress if it serves the same source-identifying function as a trademark. While it is possible to register trade dress as a trademark, for practical reasons most trade dress and product configurations are protected without registration under 15 U.S.C. § 1125(a). Unlike copyrights and patents, which have an expiration date, trade dress rights can last indefinitely, so long as the owner actively uses the trade dress.

Trademarks, patents, copyrights and trade dress all make our economic world go ‘round and afford the legal teeth in protection of works of the creative mind.

Rohn K. Robbins is an attorney licensed before the Bars of Colorado and California who practices Of Counsel in the Vail Valley with the Law Firm of Caplan & Earnest LLC. His practice areas include: business and commercial transactions; real estate and development; family law, custody and divorce; and civil litigation. Robbins may be reached at 970-926-4461 or rrobbins@CELaw.com . His novels, “How to Raise a Shark (an apocryphal tale)” and “The Stone Minder’s Daughter,” are currently available at Amazon.com — and coming soon, “Why I Walk So Slow.”