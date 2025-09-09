Robbins: Saying ‘I do’

In a couple of weeks, one of my sons is getting married.

He and his beautiful bride are coming to Vail for the festivities.

They have honored me by asking me to officiate.

What? You may be asking. Robbins is a priest, a rabbi, an imam, or a minister?

Hardly.

You see, in Colorado, anyone may officiate. You don’t need to be associated with a church, or synagogue, or mosque at all. Not even an online or mail order one. All you need — if you need anything at all — is a birth certificate (and even that is pretty optional).

Why is that?

You see, Colorado is a common law marriage state. There are 11 of them. States as diverse as Alabama, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island are among them.

Well, all right then. But what does that mean? What special fairy dust is sprinkled on those states that makes them different than the other 39?

It’s this: In common law marriage states — although the specifics and requirements may vary from one state to another — a couple does need to get ceremonially hitched to be considered married and to enjoy all of the related privileges, burdens and intendments of a legal marriage. What that means is that neither a minister, rabbi, imam or other religious officiant, nor a judge, magistrate or other governmental official, needs to pronounce the married couple to be wed.

Why is that? How can that be true, and how and why did that arise? And, while we’re at it, what are the specific requirements in the Centennial State to completely skip the altar?

Although common law marriage arose historically in England, it became particularly relevant in Colonial America. The lack of officiants and America’s wide open spaces, particularly as our destiny — manifest or otherwise — steered the nation west, made informal unions a practical alternative to traditional marriage. If to get hitched meant hitching up the horses and riding God knew how far through what might have been hostile territory (the crops suffering in your absence), maybe it just made sense to say “I do” without the exclamation point and all the hoopla.

So what are the requisites of common law marriage in this state?

There are a few. First, the soon-to-be wed must have the legal capacity to marry. A couple of 12-year-olds, for example, would be under the legal incapacity of minority and, as such, may not tie the knot. Second, the couple must cohabitate, although in this state, unlike some others, there is no magical period of time. Third, the couple must consider themselves to be married to one another and hold themselves out as such. And last, but certainly not least, others — friends, family and associates — must consider the couple to be married. And, oh yeah, you can’t already be married to someone else.

How is common law marriage — other than saving dough on the wedding — different than a traditional or ceremonial marriage?

It’s not.

But here’s the kicker: While it’s easy-peasy to get married in this state, if things don’t work out, you have to get legally divorced. In short, there is no common law divorce. And in divorce, your obligations to one another and any children that may have resulted, will differ in no respect from if your priest, minister, rabbi or imam had blessed the marriage. Property division, maintenance (what this state calls alimony), and child support will all be on the table.

I have been writing this weekly column for what, in December, will be 30 years. And while I often get a comment or two, the most I ever received was the first time I wrote about common law marriage and, specifically, when I said, ceremonial or common law, if you split, you’ve got to go through the same divorce proceedings that are not distinguishable in any way based on how the knot was tied.

I got about a million calls, each one of which went like this: “OK, my girlfriend and I were living together at the time, and if we said that we were married, we got some sort of benefit (a spousal ski pass, housing, health insurance, or the like) so we said we were. But we weren’t. Not really. But now I am married. Really married! To someone else! Am I in trouble?”

“Yeah. Well, maybe.”

“Yikes!”

This fall, love is in the air.

My son and his bride will look upon their smiling guests and happily declare their “I dos.” And I, the beaming father, will do my best to bless their bond. Albeit that I’m just a regular Joe sprinkling the fairy dust of love and blessings on their new and hopefully unbreakable union.

Rohn K. Robbins is an attorney licensed before the Bars of Colorado and California who practices in the Vail Valley with the Law Firm of Caplan & Earnest, LLC. His practice areas include business and commercial transactions; real estate and development; family law, custody, and divorce; and civil litigation. Robbins may be reached at 970-926-4461 or Rrobbins@CELaw.com . His novels, “How to Raise a Shark (an apocryphal tale),” “The Stone Minder’s Daughter,” “Why I Walk so Slow” and “He Said They Came From Mars (stories from the edge of the legal universe)” and “The Theory of Dancing Mice” are currently available at fine booksellers.