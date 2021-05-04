Robbins: Sequestration and recusal

While not exactly the same, “sequestration” and “recusal” are sort of “BFF”s. Like shrimp and prawns, jam and jelly, chimpanzees and bonobos, one is often mistaken for the other. While what follows will explain what they are and how they’re different, what they share in common is that they each, in their own way, mean, in at least one incarnation, “you ain’t invited to the party.”

Allow me to explain.

The term “sequestration” may ring a dysfunctional Washington bell or two. In the paralytic-Washington sense, “sequestration” is a process whereby a financial can is kicked down the road. “Budget sequestration” is a provision of federal law that causes an across-the-board reduction in certain kinds of spending included in the federal budget. It involves setting a hard cap on the amount of government spending within broadly defined categories; if Congress enacts annual appropriations legislation that exceeds these caps, an across-the-board spending cut is automatically imposed on these categories, affecting all departments and programs by an equal percentage.

Legal sequestration has not a darn thing to do with that.

In Washington, “sequestration” is all about the money. At law, “sequestration,” were it a being, wouldn’t give a gnat’s backside about things fiscal. Well, in one sense anyway, but, give me just a sec, and I’ll elucidate.

What they share in common is the meaning of the word itself.

Stated simply, and in plain English, “to sequester” something means “to set it apart.” To send it to “time out.”

What is “set apart” in Washington is money.

Legal sequestration ain’t the same. What “to sequester” means at law, in effect, has two meanings. First, to sequester means “to isolate” which is resonant of the plain English meaning of the word. To “sequester” jurors — like recently in the George Floyd/Derek Chauvin trial for example — is to isolate them from contact with the public during the course of a sensational or high-visibility trial.

In the Derek Chauvin trial, the jurors were sequestered during their deliberations over Chauvin’s guilt. Pack your toothbrush, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill advised. For the course of the jury determining Officer Chauvin’s fate, they will be set apart from their daily lives and will be guests of the State.

A witness — rather than a juror — may be “sequestered” from a proceeding until it is his or her time to testify so she or he is not prejudiced by other parties’ testimony. She or he is “set apart” and isolated before it’s his or her turn on the stand so what she or he offers by the way of testimony will be untainted.

What legal sequestration can also mean is the process by which property or funds are attached pending the outcome of litigation. In other words, it is the process by which property or funds in dispute may be glommed onto by the Court and “set apart” pending the outcome of the lawsuit.

So what the Washington sense of the word and the legal meaning share is that an identifiable thing or person is “set apart” or “isolated.” It is carved out and set aside. If it’s a person who is isolated, colloquially speaking, he ain’t invited to the shindig. Not yet at least. He twiddles his thumb alone until he’s invited to join in.

So what about recusal? Well, in a sense, it’s another way of dis-inviting someone from the goings-on. “Recusal” (or, more formally, “recusation”) is the process by which a judge is disqualified (or disqualifies him/herself) from hearing a lawsuit because of interest (or sometimes, the perception of interest) or prejudice (or the perception of the same) in the matter being tried.

A quick example might help. Say Judge Learned Hand (and, yes, there was in fact a distinguished judge and legal philosopher by that name in the middle 20th century. His cousin — also a distinguished jurist — was a fellow by the name of August Hand; but that’s a tale for another day) owns a fair share of stock in a small corporation and that corporation is being sued. Recusal in such circumstance would likely be appropriate, the natural instinct (or at least perception) that Judge Hand might place a thumb on the scales of justice and tilt the scales in favor of the corporation in order to protect his personal, if not the public, weal.

Sequestration and recusal at law are, in fact, not kissin’ cousins. One is a bonobo, the other a chimp. And, while they may look alike, they are distinct and different.

Each can, however, mean — in a sense — that your dance card to the hootenanny has been punched. Each is a device by which the integrity of the Court and its proceedings are preserved and insure that justice has its best chance of being fairly and impartially served.

Rohn K. Robbins is an attorney licensed before the bars of Colorado and California who practices Of Counsel in the Vail Valley with the Law Firm of Caplan & Earnest, LLC. His practice areas include: business and commercial transactions; real estate and development; family law, custody, and divorce; and civil litigation. Mr. Robbins may be reached at 970-926-4461 or at his e-mail address: Rrobbins@CELaw.com. His novels, “How to Raise a Shark (an apocryphal tale)” and “The Stone Minder’s Daughter,” are currently available at Amazon.com.