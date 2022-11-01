Robbins: The crime-fraud exception to attorney-client privilege

As in most things, there are limits.

Law, like life itself, is not a bacchanal without exception or constraint. While rules are not exactly made to be broken, most rules are girded with a corset within which they logically are bound. And what is true generally holds specifically to the attorney-client privilege.

Before we wax, though, about exceptions, let’s explore the subject more broadly. Most expansively of all, why now? Why this particular moment to explore the subject of when this hale and hearty rule of law may be abridged?

The answer — as with many things unconventional — lies with the ex-president.

If you have been paying attention to the bouncing ball of the January 6th Committee hearings, you likely noticed the recent wrinkle in the fabric of the political universe wherein the committee invited a pair of the ex-president’s legal advisors to come forth and testify.

I am reminded of the 2018 movie “Alien” whose catchline went, “In space, no one can hear you scream.” Clearly, we are not in outer space. The screams were shrill and voluble: “Privilege! Witch hunt! Foul! They can’t be made to testify!!”

Maybe. But not so fast …

Let’s take a peek at privilege more generally. What exactly is “privilege” in the first place?

At law, “privilege” means what is yours is yours to keep all to yourself or to share only with those with whom you choose to share it. Privilege is a right, power, franchise or immunity held by a person against or beyond the course of the law. It is as fundamental as the right against self-incrimination.

Privileges recognized at law are few and dear. Among the most preeminent, you may count the attorney-client privilege which provides that communications between a client and his or her attorney are confidential and protected. You whisper some secret in my ear in the course of my representation of you as your attorney and — most times anyway — mum’s the word. Absent your consent, I may not disclose your confidence to anyone else.

Other relationships, and the communications exchanged between those in them, are similarly protected. Among these are communications between a priest and penitent, a husband and wife, and a patient and his therapist. What’s communicated between a party and his or her confidant in any of these relationships cannot, with few exceptions, be used against him. But … you’ll note, lurking among the foregoing, is the word “exceptions.” And that’s what brings us to this particular dance.

The crimes-fraud exception to the attorney-client privilege goes like this.

The attorney-client privilege protects most communications between a client and his lawyer. But … when, or if, a client communicates with the lawyer his or her intention to commit or cover up a crime or fraud, well … not so much. In the case of such expressed intent, all bets may be off.

It is worth considering that the attorney-client privilege “belongs” to the client. Most times, it is only the client who can decide when it applies, and only he or she can elect to waive it. But where a crime or fraud has been committed — and/or where the intent to commit a crime of fraud has been expressed — it is the court who will be the one to sort things out; under the particular circumstances now before the court, does or does not the privilege lie?

The crime-fraud exception may be found where the client was in the process of committing a crime or intended to commit a crime or fraudulent act and breathed in the lawyer’s ear his or her intent to do so, or else, took steps to cover his or her dirty tracks. In such cases, the privilege may not be wielded as a shield.

All of which brings us back to the ex-president.

The thesis of the argument goes something like this: If the ex-president committed a crime or fraud, took steps to do so, or intended to do so, and/or if he took steps to cover up his alleged fraud or crime, can he hide behind his lawyers — who may know something useful about it — to keep their lips zipped against the ex-president’s incrimination?

As of this writing, the lawyers have accepted the subpoenas to testify. They have until Nov. 4 to turn over documents sought in the subpoenas and until Nov. 14 to testify in deposition. What remains to be seen, though, is how far will they go?

Another little wrinkle may be the attorneys’ own Fifth Amendment rights. Would they have to answer questions — attorney-client privilege notwithstanding — if their answer tended to criminally implicate themselves?

When the ex-president was elected, I predicted that one day a book would be written about his presidency entitled “Unprecedented.” This may simply be the latest dramatic chapter.

Rohn K. Robbins is an attorney licensed before the Bars of Colorado and California who practices Of Counsel in the Vail Valley with the Law Firm of Caplan & Earnest, LLC.