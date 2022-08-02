Robbins: The differences between direct and cross examination

From a legal point of view, there are two kinds of questions. OK, maybe four, but the latter two are really riffs on the basic two.

Questions on direct examination are a species of their own and questions on cross examination inhabit their own universe. But the definition begs another question: What is direct examination and what is cross examination? And while we’re at it, what the heck are we talking about?

Welcome to Mr. Robbins’ neighborhood, the neighborhood of law.

There are two essential elements to evidence at trial: testimonial evidence and documentary evidence. Testimonial is when someone blah, blah, blahs. It is “talking” evidence. What did the witness see, hear, smell, touch, or otherwise experience? But this deserves a little further parsing.

You see, there are two basic flavors of witnesses: percipient and expert. The former is one who experiences an issue in questions with his or her own senses: The witness saw the impact, heard the screech of tires, smelled the rubber burning up the asphalt, etc. The second kind — an expert — is one who by training, education, and/or experience in a particular field can offer his or her opinion. “The cause of this matter, Your Honor, was likely this or that.”

Percipient witnesses — also known as “fact” witnesses where, to borrow a phrase from the Blockbuster musical, Hamilton, were “in the room where it happened,” or its equivalent anyway. An expert witness is at an ivory tower remove, but after examining the evidence, may offer his or her opinion as to cause.

The other kind of evidence presented at a trial is “documentary” evidence, but don’t let the root “document,” from which the word “documentary derives, narrow your view. In essence, “documentary” evidence is any and every tangible thing — documents or otherwise — that tends to prove (or disprove) an element in issue in the case. “Documentary” evidence may, in fact, be a document. Or it may be a car’s bumper, a bullet casing, a Where’s Waldo puzzle, or virtually any other relevant thing that the imagination can conjure.

You will note, above, that I used the word “relevant.” In order for evidence to be admitted — documentary or testimonial — it must “speak” to an issue in the case and either tend to prove or disprove one of its elements.

But I have digressed …

Having established what may be admitted at a trial, what about the witnesses themselves? How do they spill the beans as to what they saw or heard or smelled or, in the case of an expert witness, what conclusions she or he has reached? Well, that’s where the trial attorneys come in. Think of the attorneys as your guides in this foreign Amazonia of law.

You see, a witness does not simply hike up to the stand, vow to tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth, and then blather out his/her story. Oh, my no. Not only would that lead to lawyers’ unemployment but — trust me — that would lead to chaos in the courtroom. Instead, the attorney leads the particular horse of the witness to the water of his/her story to let him/her drink.

A trial is sort of like a ping-pong match. Well, not exactly, but each turn takes turns serving. The plaintiff (or in a criminal trial, The People) go first. He or she puts on her case, calls his or her witnesses, and has the burden to prove that what he or she is alleging is the gospel truth. After the plaintiff (or The People) rests, it is the defendant’s chance to serve. She or he calls his own witnesses, presents his/her evidence, and counters the allegations made to prove that they don’t hold water. When an attorney “calls” a witness (in other words, summons them to the witness stand to tell his or her tale), then that witness is subject to “direct” examination by the lawyer who brung them to the dance. The attorney will ask open-ended questions.

“Mr. So-And-So, what happened on the night of October 3, 2020?” Open-ended questions do not suggest the answer and, as you’ll see in just a moment, that is the sine quo non distinction between “direct” and “cross” exam.

When direct exam is over, “side out” and the serve is switched. The other lawyer now has his/her chance to poke holes in the witness’s story. In the cross exam, the other side may challenge the witness’s testimony and may now, indeed, ask leading questions. “Mr. So-And-So, isn’t it true that on the night of Oct. 3, instead of being on the street as you have testified, you were snugly in your bed?!”

A leading question — permitted on cross exam, but not permitted on “direct” suggests the answer and challenges the witness to defend his/her testimony.

At the outset, I said there were sort of four, instead of two, fundamental kinds of questions. Well, I fudged a little. When cross exam is over, the plaintiff’s attorney has a chance to “redirect” and “rehabilitate” the witness. Let’s say some points were scored by the defense; the first attorney — the one who called the witness — may now take a second swing at the particular pinata of the witness and try to clarify what may have gone astray. When she or he is done, the other side’s attorney will also get a second swing. When hacking at the witness, though, the same rules will apply: non-leading questions on direct and leading on cross exam.

One last little bit to make clear: When sides are switched, the rules that applied to the plaintiff now apply to the defendant. The defense witnesses, as they are “called” by the defense attorney, are pitched open-ended by the defendant’s lawyer and the plaintiff’s/People’s lawyer will be allowed to cross with leading questions.

By this means of pitch and parry, present and challenge, the truth most times emerges and, if not quite as entertaining as the Avs over the Lightning, justice is, at least most times, served.

