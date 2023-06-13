Robbins: The Espionage Act and Trump

We all knew that it was ultimately coming, but when it finally happened Thursday, it still came as a shock.

No, I am not talking about the report out of Las Vegas about an alien spacecraft with 10-foot-tall beings landing in someone’s backyard. Instead, what I’m referring to is the federal criminal indictment of the ex-President which is, to say the least, unprecedented.

While it is true that in April the ex-president was indicted in the state of New York for crimes allegedly committed there (34 felony counts of falsification of business records arising from hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels were lodged against him), a federal indictment is a whole different kettle of fish. Suffice it to say that no prior commander-in-chief has ever been indicted for a federal crime. Not even Nixon.

What other coming attractions there might soon be are further federal indictments of the ex-president: in Georgia for election tampering/interference and/or in Washington D.C. for the ex-president’s role in the January 6, 2021 insurrection. Between the New York State action, the federal indictment in Florida, and the possibility of Georgia and D.C. entering the fray, it may be a long season of explaining for the ex.

To our topic, the indictment, which has just been released, reveals that Trump has been charged with multiple federal crimes. All charges stem from his alleged retention and mishandling of classified national security records.

Among the charges to be brought against the ex-president, and perhaps the most serious, is his alleged violation of the Espionage Act.

So, what is it and what does it say?

Though I have commented on the act before but in a different context, in the present milieu, it seems worth another, closer look.

First, what exactly does “espionage” mean? In essence, it may be defined as the practice of spying or of using spies , typically by governments to obtain political and military information.

Enacted in 1917, shortly after the United States entered World War I , the Act has been amended many times over the ensuing years.

What it was originally intended to prohibit was interference with military operations or recruitment, to prevent insubordination in the military, and to prevent the support of United States enemies during wartime. In 1919, the Supreme Court of the United States unanimously ruled in the case of Schenck v. United States that the act was constitutional and did not violate the constitutional protection of free speech.

Among the cast of historical characters who have been charged with offenses under the Act are Austrian-American socialist congressman and newspaper editor Victor L. Berger , labor leader and five-time Socialist Party of America candidate, Eugene V. Debs, anarchists Emma Goldman and Alexander Berkman , former Watch Tower Bible & Tract Society president Joseph Franklin Rutherford , communists Julius and Ethel Rosenberg , Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg , Cablegate whistleblower Chelsea Manning, WikiLeak founder Julian Assange, Defense Intelligence Agency employee Henry Kyle Frese, and National Security Agency contractor and whistleblower Edward Snowden.

And now Trump.

In a nutshell, what the Act does is make it a federal crime to convey information with the intent to interfere with the operation or success of the armed forces of the United States or to promote its enemies’ success. Depending upon the particular circumstances and precisely with what one is charged, it is punishable by — gulp! — up to death.

Fear not, though, Trump supporters; that is most certainly not what the ex-president will face. While it is possible that if convicted the ex-president could at least theoretically be looking at the inside of a federal prison cell, the greater likelihood is a sanction that would not include incarceration. A gallows is certainly beyond consideration. When Trump was first elected, I commented to friends that when the book of his exploits and administration is written, the title would be “Unprecedented.” With the twice-impeached ex-president, that once more seems to be the case.

Rohn K. Robbins is an attorney licensed before the Bars of Colorado and California who practices Of Counsel in the Vail Valley with the law firm of Caplan & Earnest, LLC. His practice areas include business and commercial transactions, real estate and development, family law, custody, and divorce, and civil litigation. Robbins may be reached at 970-926-4461 or at his email address at Rrobbins@CELaw.com . His novels, “How to Raise a Shark (an apocryphal tale),” “The Stone Minder’s Daughter,” and “Why I Walk so Slow” are currently available at fine booksellers.