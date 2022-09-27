Robbins: The guilty mind

When you were a tyke, no doubt, at one time or another, you filched a cookie from the cookie jar. Or, perhaps, instead, you spiked your little brother’s Ovaltine with pepper.

Naughty you!

You likely swore to mom, “Mom! It wasn’t me!” or else, “I didn’t mean to!”

Um-hum.

It wasn’t me, is one thing — and absolute defense if, perchance, it was in fact your little sister who mickied brother Bill’s drink … I didn’t mean to is another. “You see, Mom, I was being a perfect little helper and refilling the McCormick’s when … oops … a little musta somehow spilled in Billy’s milk. Sorry, Mom. I didn’t know! It was an accident!”

This brings us, in a roundabout way at least, to mens rea, what the law — if not your mother — calls criminal intent. Mens rea — literally a “guilty mind” — refers to the state of mind statutorily required in order to convict a particular defendant of a particular crime.

Let’s say, after a night of hale and hearty partying, a fellow, like one of Goldilocks’ three bears, comes into your home in the middle of a winter night (oops, you left the door unlocked!) and hunkers down for a brief hibernation in your guest room. Next morning, as you’re padding toward your morning Joe — what is that sound?! You discover the intruder snoring with Grandma’s comforter tucked beneath his chin! Law enforcement is alerted and before the fellow can declare that your guest bed was “just right,” he is carted off to jail.

Trespass, right? Breaking and entering? Throw the book at him! Never, have you had such a fright!

Well, hold on there. Maybe. And maybe not.

That a stranger was hunkered down in your bed and came into your home uninvited is undeniable. But did he have a guilty mind? Did he have criminal intent? Did he mean to come into your comfy manse uninvited?

What if, be believed, owing to his state of inebriation, that he was in his own cozy little den? Or what if he thought he was in his auntie’s home to which he, had, in fact, been welcomed? What then? What if his directions were mixed up and he thought he was in one home and not another? What if he didn’t mean to do it?

Hmmm.

Establishing the mens rea of an offender is usually necessary to prove guilt in a criminal trial. The prosecution typically must prove beyond reasonable doubt that the defendant committed the offense with a culpable state of mind . In other words, she or he knew what she or he was doing and intended to do what it was she or he did. There is a distinction, between losing control of your car and aiming your Camaro at a crowd of sidewalk diners.

The late great Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes once colorfully famously illustrated the concept of intent when he said “even a dog knows the difference between being stumbled over and being kicked.”

The mens rea requirement is premised upon the idea that one must possess a guilty state of mind and be aware of his or her misconduct. However … a defendant need not know that his or her conduct is illegal to be guilty of a crime. Instead, the defendant must be conscious of the facts that make his conduct fit the definition of the offense. In the case of our comfy little bear, if he was not conscious of the fact that he was in the wrong home, could his conduct manifest a guilty state of mind?

If a statute specifies a mental state for a particular offense, courts will usually apply the requisite mental state to each element of the crime. Moreover, even if a statute refrains from mentioning a mental state, courts will usually require that the government still prove that the defendant possessed a guilty state of mind during the commission of the crime. For example, the Supreme Court of the United States has instructed that federal criminal statutes without a requisite mental state “should be read to include ‘only that mens rea which is necessary to separate “wrongful from innocent conduct.’”

Mental states are usually organized hierarchically by the offender’s state of blameworthiness. Generally, the blameworthiness of an actor’s mental state corresponds to the seriousness of the crime. Higher levels of blameworthiness typically correlate with more severe liability and harsher sentencing.

While, “Mom, it wasn’t me” will get you a free pass if, in fact, it wasn’t you, “Mom, I didn’t mean to!” is a horse of an entirely different color. If you lacked the requisite mental state — the dog was stumbled over instead of kicked — perhaps the rod should rightly be spared. If not, however… I’ll leave you, Mom, and your conscience to sort the whole malted chocolatey mess out.

Rohn K. Robbins is an attorney licensed before the Bars of Colorado and California who practices Of Counsel in the Vail Valley with the Law Firm of Caplan & Earnest, LLC. His practice areas include business and commercial transactions; real estate and development; family law, custody, and divorce; and civil litigation. Robbins may be reached at 970-926-4461 or at Rrobbins@CELaw.com . His novels, “How to Raise a Shark (an apocryphal tale),” “The Stone Minder’s Daughter,” and “Why I Walk so Slow” are currently available at fine booksellers everywhere; coming soon, “He Said They Came From Mars.”