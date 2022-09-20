Robbins: The thing speaks for itself

If you are of a certain age, you may remember “Thing” from “The Addams Family.” Although Thing appeared as a disembodied arm, its precise nature was never revealed. It is unknown whether he had once been attached to a human body or whether he had originated as an independent creature.

But that’s not the Thing we’re talking about.

To my knowledge Thing never spoke at all — where would you place a mouth and vocal cords on a disembodied arm? — and so the thing speaking for itself would be out of context.

If not, Thing speaking for himself, what thing, then, are we talking about?

Before we go there, though, a little Latin for you.

Like Catholic liturgy, there’s a bunch of Latin in the law. There’s some French too —voire dire quickly comes to mind — and, it being American law that derives from British law, there is, not surprisingly, mostly English. But like a stalker veiled in behind a flowered Jacaranda, Latin still persists.

I have written before about odd Latinisms in the law: ipso facto, ipse dixit, and other arcane legal circumlocutions. Some are so crotchety with age that in an entire legal career, once might never encounter them. Had it not been for a bloviating East Coast attorney in a federal court trial many years ago, I never would have encountered the aforesaid ipse dixit which, I confess, was so foreign to my ears, I had to look it up. For those of you with a morbid curiosity, what it means is “he himself said it.” Why not just say so?

There are others to be sure. “In liminie” is as common as a $10 bill. What it means is at the threshold or at the beginning. A motion in liminie is one brought at the threshold of a trial and a “motion,” in turn is how lawyers ask the court to do something. A motion in liminie to exclude a particular witness’s testimony at trial, for example, is a motion just before a trial is to commence that asks the court to disallow the particular person from offering his or her account.

It is interesting how some Latinisms have settled comfortable into law, like a working person into his/her Lay-Z-Boy at the end of a hard day, while others have been jettisoned like flotsam to an angry sea.

Shakespeare, as he most times did, got it right.

In the churchyard scene in “Hamlet,” Hamlet, upon picking up a stray skull, declaims to Horatio:

There’s another; why may not that be the skull of a lawyer? Where be his quiddities now, his quillets, his cases, his tenures, and his tricks? why does he suffer this rude knave now to knock him about the sconce with a dirty shovel, and will not tell him of his action of battery? Hum! This fellow might be in ’s time a great buyer of land, with his statutes, his recognizances, his fines, his double vouchers, his recoveries; is this the fine of his fines, and the recovery of his recoveries, to have his fine pate full of fine dirt? will his vouchers vouch him no more of his purchases, and double ones too, than the length and breadth of a pair of indentures? The very conveyance of his lands will hardly lie in this box, and must the inheritor himself have no more, ha?

Yep. But what about our subject, the thing that’s not Thing, speaking for itself?

The answer lies in the Latinism, “res ipsa loquitur,” which — hold on! — means “the thing speaks for itself” Ta-dah!

“Res ipsa,” in the casual toss and catch of lawyertalk, is a legal doctrine in the common law that says that in a tort or civil lawsuit, a court can infer negligence from the very nature of an accident or injury in the absence of direct evidence on how any defendant behaved.

Common law, you might recall from prior columns, is the law derived by court decisions and tradition as opposed to legislatively enacted laws. And a tort is a claim deriving from an act or omission that gives rise to an injury or harm to another.

What the doctrine of res ipsa locquitur holds is that while the necessary elements of negligence: duty, breach of duty, causation, and injury must be satisfied to support the claim, is judicial recognition that those elements may be inferred from an injury that does not ordinarily occur absent negligence.

In other words, no need to blather on; the thing speaks for itself!

