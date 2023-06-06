Robbins: Trump and the Presidential Records Act

In a recent interview with Fox News, former President Donald Trump cited the Presidential Records Act. This is in the wake of the most recent revelation arising from the classified documents scandal that has continued to swirl about the ex-president.

This is not the first time that Trump, his lawyers, and advisors have tried to shield what may be Trump’s criminal misconduct behind the act.

As this summer heats up and the Attorney General’s investigation into the matter winds down, many expect a criminal indictment against the ex-president. While such an indictment would be the first federal criminal indictment against Trump, it may not be the last.

What may also soon be referred to a federal courtroom for resolution is the matter of Trump’s role in the January 6, 2021, insurrection, the violent storming of the Capitol, and the alleged attempt to subvert the orderly transition of presidential power. What’s more, there are various state criminal proceedings against Trump, the first of which — regarding the alleged payment of hush money to Trump’s paramours — has already kicked off in New York.

Georgia, regarding Trump’s alleged election tampering, will likely not be far behind. There are stirrings too that other states may soon jump on the election interference bandwagon and forward their own indictments against the legally beleaguered ex-head-of-state.

It will almost certainly be the summer of Geesh!

But with regards to the President Records Act: What is it, what does it say, and why do the former president and his legal team (both of whom insist the ex-emperor is clothed), stand behind it like a Roman legionnaire behind his shield?

One last thing first.

What gave rise to Trump’s recent denialism is a recording that is apparently in the hot hands of federal investigators wherein they allege that the former president acknowledged at a July 2021 meeting at Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, that he had held onto a classified Pentagon document after he left the White House. In it, sources say, the ex-president can be heard conceding that there were national security restrictions on the memo which detailed a potential attack on Iran.

What is unclear is whether Trump was in possession of the document at the time or was just describing its contents to those who were present during the meeting. However, in the recording, Trump allegedly acknowledges that the Iran document was still classified and he should have declassified it before he left the White House.

So now, that context beneath our belts, the act, 44 U.S.C. 22 (i.e., Chapter 44, United States Code, Section 22), was enacted in 1978 after President Nixon sought to destroy records relating to his presidential tenure upon his resignation in 1974. The law superseded the policy then in effect that a president’s records were considered private property, making clear that presidential records are owned by the public.

The Presidential Records Act requires the president to ensure the preservation of records documenting the performance of his official duties, provides for the National Archives and Records Administration to take custody and control of the records, and sets forth a schedule of staged public access to such records.

Specifically, the Presidential Records Act:

Defines and states public ownership of the records.

Places the responsibility for the custody and management of incumbent presidential records with the president.

Allows the incumbent president to dispose of records that no longer have administrative, historical, informational, or evidentiary value, once he or she has consulted on the proposed disposal, in writing, with the archivist of the United States.

Establishes a process for restriction and public access to these records.

Requires that vice-presidential records are to be treated in the same way as presidential records.

Establishes that presidential records automatically transfer into the legal custody of the archivist as soon as the president leaves office.

Establishes procedures for Congress, courts, and subsequent Administrations to obtain “special access” to records from NARA that remain closed to the public.

Establishes preservation requirements for official business conducted using non-official electronic messaging accounts.

Requires that the president and his staff take all practical steps to file personal records separately from presidential records, and

Prevents an individual who has been convicted of a crime related to the review, retention, removal, or destruction of records from being given access to any original records.

How then, do Trump and Co. claim it is a shield?

Apparently, what the Trump team claims revolves around the third bullet point, above. For example, in a March, 2023 interview with Fox, Trump held that the act actually requires extended talks with the National Archives and Records Administration. “It says you are going to discuss the documents,” Trump said. “You discuss everything … You’re gonna discuss it. You will talk, talk, talk. And if you can’t come to an agreement, you’re gonna continue to talk.”

Thus, the reasoning apparently goes, that the ex-president did nothing wrong in holding on to classified documents as talks about them were ongoing.

But, oops-a-daisy, constitutionalists, legal scholars, and former NARA administrators say, not so fast.

Jason Baron, former director of litigation at NARA, has been quoted as saying, “The former president is simply wrong as a matter of law. As of noon on January 20, 2021, when President Biden took office, all presidential records of the Trump Administration came into the legal custody of the archivist of the United States. Full stop … there was no further talking or negotiating to be had.”

Presidential historian Timothy Naftali, former director of the Richard Nixon presidential library, described Trump’s claim as “nonsense.” The former president’s description of the Presidential Records Act is “a matter of fantasy.” The act provides “no room for debates and discussions between presidential advisors and the National Archives at the end a presidency.”

What the act says and what the Trump team says it says, a federal jury may ultimately decide, have little relation to one another.

Time and Lady Justice, presumably, will tell.

Rohn K. Robbins is an attorney licensed before the Bars of Colorado and California who practices Of Counsel in the Vail Valley with the law firm of Caplan & Earnest, LLC. His practice areas include business and commercial transactions, real estate and development, family law, custody, and divorce, and civil litigation.