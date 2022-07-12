Robbins: Understanding protection orders

Also known as restraining orders, protection orders, like ibex and rhinoceros packing onto Noah’s Ark, come in pairs. There are temporary and permanent protection orders and there are criminal and civil protection orders, all of which may be thought of as preventative or palliative.

Think of a temporary protection order as a “time out” and a permanent order as, well … a permanent command to stay apart.

Unlike many things in the law, protection orders are meant more to prevent a harm than to compensate for one. Whereas most times parties come before the court to address a wrong already committed, while protection orders must have a basis in the past, the main intent is to tamp down the ashes of a feud before they spark into a full-blown conflagration.

In criminal matters, protection orders are automatic. Commit a crime against another — or be charged with doing so — and until the system runs its course, the accused must keep his or her distance from the victim.

A mandatory criminal protection order typically says:

It is ordered that you, as the Defendant:

Shall not harass, molest, intimidate, retaliate against or tamper with any witness to or victim of the acts you are charged with committing. Shall vacate the home of the victim(s) or witness(es) and stay away from any other location the victim(s) or witness(es) is/are likely to be found. Shall refrain from contacting or directly or indirectly communicating with the victim(s) or witness(es). Shall not possess, purchase, or control a firearm or other weapon. Shall relinquish for the duration or the order, any firearm or ammunition in your immediate possession or control … Shall not posses or consume alcoholic beverages or controlled substances. [and] stay ____ [usually 100] yards away from the victim.

Gulp. Any violation of the order is a separate crime and, if reported or discovered, the perpetrator will (not may) be arrested.

The protection order will remain in place until the defendant is acquitted, the case is dismissed, or if convicted (or if the defendant pleads guilty to an offense), until s/he has completed all terms or his/her sentence and/or probation.

Civil protection orders are a bit different. While the intent remains to keep the parties apart, rather than the commission of a crime (or at the least a party being charged with an offense), civil protection orders address disputes between parties that do not necessary rise to the level of a criminal offense.

The standard to obtain a civil protection order is that the party applying for the order must be in reasonable apprehension of imminent physical or emotional danger unless the party against whom the protection order is restrained. Each of the foregoing words is important.

One obtains a temporary protection order by swearing out a complaint, under oath, attesting to the foregoing standard and detailing those acts the party against whom the order is sought allegedly committed that has put the party seeking the order in reasonable apprehension of imminent harm. The order may be applied for in favor of the applicant and others (such as kids and spouses) who may also be at risk.

Once the complaint is sworn out, it must come before a judge who determines if there is sufficient merit to issue the order. If so, the order issues, the defendant is served, and a temporary order is emplaced. Generally, such orders provide that the defendant shall not come to the protected person(s)’ home, place or work, school, other places where the protected person(s) are likely to be found; command the restrained party not to directly or indirectly contact the protected person(s), and to stay (usually 100 yards) away from the protected party(ies) in any public place. Much like a criminal protection order, violating the order will (not may) result in the retrained party’s arrest and, although the underlying order is a civil order, will result in a criminal charge being lodged against the violator.

Temporary civil protection orders are, well … temporary. They last for two weeks after which time (unless continued for good cause), the matter comes before the court in a hearing that asks the question of whether the order should be made permanent. The hearing — which is a mini trial — is an opportunity for both sides to put on evidence.

It is always the moving party’s (known as the “Petitioner”) burden to prove his/her case and convince the court that, unless the defendant is permanently restrained, s/he will suffer physical or emotional harm. If the petitioner prevails, the temporary order will be made permanent and however s/he may kick his/her heels and protest, the defendant must keep wide berth from the petitioner and any other persons protected by the order.

Protection orders are meant to keep the peace and to prevent the flare of violence when passions are already lit. They may amount to a temporary period of cooling off, in the case of criminal incarceration or other penalty, a more long-term freeze, and, in the instance of a permanent order, like a turned-upside-down marriage vow, as long as we both shall live.

