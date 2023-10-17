Robbins: What does the attorney general do?

Merrick Garland, the attorney general of the United States, has recently taken some flak, mostly, few would argue, from the hard political right.

Garland, an eminent jurist and former judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, you may recall, was stonewalled by the congressional right when, in 2016, President Obama nominated him for the position of Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court.

Instead, in early 2021, he was named by President Biden and sworn in as the country’s 86th attorney general.

Was he a political appointment? Well, sure — at least in part — as all attorneys general of every president (remember Trump’s Jeff Sessions then Bill Barr?) are members of the president’s cabinet. But just because an attorney general is a political appointment does not make him a politician.

Perhaps it is the perceived “revenge” factor that has some folks riled up. The tortured thinking goes something like this: Because Mitch McConnell stood in his way for a place that most agree Garland deserved on the Supreme Court, now that Garland has power, he intends to exact retribution against Trump. Um … never mind that Trump has been charged with 91 felony counts between both state and federal court, and Special Counsel Jack Smith has been given an independent hand in the federal indictments. For those among us who perceive ghosts where the rest of us see only condensation lazing from a pond, reality easily is warped.

What, though, does the attorney general do?

In short, he administers the law (which is separate and distinct from “judging”).

Let’s first answer an even more basic question: What is an attorney?

In the most general sense, the term “attorney” denotes an agent or substitute, one who is appointed to act and who is authorized to act in the place and stead of another. An “attorney’ is the agent of another who acts on the other’s behalf. The term derives from the old French “atorne” or “attorne” and the Latin “attornatus” which means to “commit business to another” or “to vest one’s affairs in a representative.”

In common parlance, the term “attorney” generally means an “attorney at law,” a “lawyer” or a “counselor-at-law.” An “attorney at law” is one who stands as the representative of another in legal matters. “Lawyer,” by the way, means a person learned in the law.

Before answering the fundamental question of the column, and understanding what the United States attorney general is and “does,” let’s first learn what a United States attorney (as opposed to “the” United States attorney general) is.

Ninety-three in number, a United States attorney is appointed by the president for each judicial district. A federal judicial district is a precinct subsumed within a federal judicial circuit. There is at least one federal district for each state. The sole federal district court for Colorado sits in Denver. A judicial district contains within it a court of general (or first) jurisdiction. It is the court in which a case is tried and from which appeal to the Court of Appeals may later be taken. The boundaries of the district mark the territorial limits of the court’s authority.

While a judicial district contains within it a court of general jurisdiction, a judicial circuit contains within it a court of appeals. At the federal level, there are eleven judicial “circuits” and one for the District of Columbia (known as the “D.C. Circuit”). We are in the 10th Judicial Circuit which encompasses Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Utah and Wyoming. The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals sits in Denver. While Colorado has only one judicial district, more populous states, such as California, have multiple judicial districts (in California for example, there are four districts: the northern, central, southern and eastern districts).

The Unites States attorney for each district is the chief attorney on behalf of the United States who prosecutes all offenses against the United States within the district and who defends the government in all civil actions, suits, or proceedings in districts in which the United States is concerned. There are assistant United States attorneys acting under each United States attorney for each district.

Article III of the United States Constitution establishes the judicial branch as one of the three independent, separate, and distinct branches of the federal government (the other two are the legislative and executive branches). The judicial branch is often called the guardian of the Constitution because its rulings protect and defend the rights and liberties of the citizenry established and guaranteed under the Constitution.

While the courts themselves are part and parcel of the judicial branch of government, the office of the attorney general is not. Rather, the attorney general is part of the executive branch of government and while intimately connected to the courts, the attorney general is not part of them and his or her functions are wholly separate and distinct.

The attorney general is the head of the Department of Justice and chief law officer of the federal government. He or she represents the United States in legal matters generally and gives advice and opinions to the president and to the heads of the executive departments of the government when so requested. The attorney general appears in person to represent the government in the United States Supreme Court in cases of exceptional gravity or importance.

As previously noted, as head of the Department of Justice, the attorney general is part of the president’s cabinet which includes the vice president and the heads of the 15 executive departments and which arises from Article II Section 2 of the Constitution to advise the president on any subject he or she may require relating to the duties of their respective offices. The word “cabinet,” by the way, means an advisory board or counsel (originally of a king) and derives from the apartment in which it was originally held. Archaically, a “cabinet” was a small room or apartment (“apartment” in this context, meaning a room or suite of rooms rather than a living space).

The first attorney general was William Jennings Randolph who served from 1789 through 1794, and was appointed as such by President George Washington.

The Department of Justice is charged with enforcing the law, defending the interest of the United States according to the law, and ensuring fair and impartial administration of justice for all Americans.

Whether the current vitriol directed against Garland ultimately blows over remains to be seen but where the chips may fall in the Trump imbroglios may well inform at least the majority of Americans as to where the true equities and motivations lie.

As in most things, time will tell.

Make sure you pull up a comfortable seat.

Rohn K. Robbins is an attorney licensed before the Bars of Colorado and California who practices Of Counsel in the Vail Valley with the Law Firm of Caplan & Earnest, LLC. His practice areas include business and commercial transactions; real estate and development; family law, custody, and divorce; and civil litigation. Robbins may be reached at 970-926-4461 or at his email address: Rrobbins@CELaw.com . His novels, “How to Raise a Shark (an apocryphal tale),” “The Stone Minder’s Daughter,” and “Why I Walk so Slow” are currently available at fine booksellers. And coming soon, “He Said They Came From Mars” and “The Theory of Dancing Mice.”