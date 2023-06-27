Robbins: What happens when a case goes to appeal

Recently, one of the cases I have been working on for years — yes, years! — went up on appeal.

As I have mentioned in previous columns, the process of litigation is rarely swift.

But what does it mean to go “up” on appeal?

Well, it’s a manner of speech. The way our court system is structured, the trial court — in this case, the Eagle County District Court — is referred to as the “lower” court. If an appeal is taken (in this case by the other side of the dispute since we prevailed at trial), it is taken to the next level, or what is referred to as a “higher” court, the Colorado Court of Appeals. Thus, as the trial court is the “lower” court and the Court of Appeals, the higher, appealed cases go “up” on appeal.

That settled, if a case is appealed, the first thing one must do is give the courts — both the higher and lower courts — notice of the appeal. Next, the record at the trial level is prepared. What follows is that a briefing schedule issues from the higher court; the party appealing (the “appellant”) will prepare and file its opening brief by such-and-such date, the other party’s (the “appellee”) answer brief must be filed by such other, later date, and the appellant’s reply brief (the appellant always gets the last word), must be filed by some other even later date.

As you can imagine, even absent delays and continuances, this all takes time.

Before we get to oral argument, one other critical thing should be understood. The Court of Appeals — 22 justices in all — consider only one thing on appeal: did the lower court — the trial court — err? Did the trial court impermissibly omit key evidence or otherwise misapply the law? In other words, the Court of Appeals is not where the facts, witnesses, or the case itself is retried. It is considerably more constrained. The only issue is an examination of the record made at the lower court and vetting of that record for the errors the appellant claims were made.

This last line is sort of important; it is not up to the justices of the appellate court to ferret out potential errors of whatever kind or stripe. Instead, it is up to the moving party (the appellant) to assert what errors it believes were made. The inquiry of the higher court that follows, thus, is limited to the examination of the record in that light.

While a trial at the lower court can take weeks or even months (the longest trial I have been engaged in during my career was a two-month trial before the Federal District Court in Denver), what is presented directly to the Court of Appeals is (to non-lawyers anyway) shockingly lean.

After briefing (opening, answer, and reply briefs) which are read and considered by the justices, most times — but not always — oral argument is scheduled.

But hold on there, pardner; you’ll notice that I said “justices” instead of “judge,” and you’ll notice, further, that my “justices” was in the plural rather than the singular.

At the trial level, there is a single judge. When a matter comes up in the Court of Appeals, a three-justice panel is assigned to hear the case.

But why “justices” instead of “judges?”

It’s complicated.

Although the words have similar meanings because they have a common ancestry, they are both derived from the same Latin term, jus, which may be defined as “right” and “law,” the etymology is slightly different. Suffice it to say that the words judge and justice entered the English language at different times and thereafter, common usage took over. That said, a judge is not a justice and justice is not a judge. Judges hear cases; justices preside over and decide appeals.

As alluded to above, there is no trial at the Court of Appeals. There are no witnesses, there is no testimony, and no evidence is presented. Instead, except in unusual cases, each side (appellant and appellee) is limited to 15 minutes of oral argument before the three-justice panel. And, unlike at the trial level, each of the justices, who by the time of oral argument will have read the briefing and reviewed the record, feel free to pepper the speaker with questions.

The first time I appeared before the Court of Appeals (I was still practicing in Southern California at the time), I barely got my name out before the “incoming” barrage began. By the way, we won.

As above noted, each side has 15 minutes. Not 16 or even 15 minutes and one second. Instead, there is a little doohickey in front of the speaker — sort of like a sideways traffic light — which turns green on “go,” yellow with five minutes left, and red when one must — finished or not — put on the verbal brakes.

After oral argument is concluded, it can take weeks or even months for the justices to render their opinion. The court’s pace can sometimes seem both glacial and eminently frustrating. Nonetheless, the opinion, when finally issued, can uphold the prior ruling, reverse it, or “remand” the case for further proceedings before the lower court. For trial lawyers, one’s first experience at oral argument before the Court of Appeals leaves an indelible and often chilling image in one’s memory. I remember mine — three-and-half decades in the past — like it was yesterday.

