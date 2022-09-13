Robbins: What is a special master?

If you’ve been paying any attention at all (and how could you not?!), you are likely aware that a special master was recently appointed in the case involving papers seized by the FBI from former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and club.

More specifically, following the FBI’s service of a subpoena on the ex-president’s Florida estate and the collection of reams of sensitive papers that the Justice Department claims he shouldn’t have had, the Trump team moved a federal judge to do what they claimed was essential to prevent (employing a favorite Trumpian phrase) a witch hunt. Specifically, what the Trump legal team requested was the appointment of a special master to review “all seized materials, including documents with classification markings.”

While the judge agreed that a special master was appropriate, the U.S. Justice Department disagreed. Still, both Justice and the Trump team put forth separate lists of who they thought should fill the job.

Not only does the Trump team want the special master to review all seized materials, so too does the Trump team want the special master to review the records for possible executive privilege claims, a mandate the department opposes.

Thus teed up, what exactly is a “special master?”

Stated simply, a “special master” is a person appointed by a court to carry out some sort of action on its behalf.

Getting into the weeds a bit, theoretically, at least, a “special master” is distinguished from a “master.” While a master’s function is essentially investigative — compiling evidence or documents to inform some future action by the court — a special master carries out some direct action on the court’s behalf. “Do this or that specific thing or task.” Theory aside, however, like yin and yang, the two terms have largely merged and the “special master” designation is often used for people doing purely investigative work, and the simple “master” designation is falling out of use.

Activities carried out by special masters may be as diverse as the actions taken by the courts. In more anodyne settings than the Mar-a-Lago case, they are often appointed, for example, as facilitators in child custody cases. But, if the term rings familiar to you, it may be because the term “special master” was also used to describe the person (Kenneth Feinberg) appointed by Congress to administer compensation for the victims of the 9/11 New York terrorist attacks. The term also frequently appears in original jurisdiction cases decided by the Supreme Court; cases involving such things as boundary disputes between the states, with a special master appointed to resolve questions of geography or historical claims.

In U.S. v. Microsoft, Judge Jackson appointed Lawrence Lessig as a special master to advise the court about technical issues, and to investigate certain claims, such as Microsoft’s assertion that removing Internet Explorer from the Windows operating system would make the system slower. In cases such as Microsoft and state boundary questions, the appointment of a special master presupposes that the person so appointed has some particular qualification or expertise whose specialized skill or knowledge will facilitate the court in coming to a just result.

In the particular case here, the special master, an independent third party, hopefully with no personal skin in the game, will be appointed by the federal court to weed through the highly sensitive, confidential, national security records to advise what may at least arguably be privileged and segregate them so they are not viewed by prosecutors and do not taint the Justice Department’s criminal investigation.

As of this writing, the Justice Department is proposing two candidates for special master: Retired judge Barbara Jones, who previously served as a special master in cases involving Trump’s former lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Michael Cohen, or retired judge Thomas Griffith, a President George W. Bush appointee, who served on the D.C. Court of Appeals from 2005 to 2020.

The Trump team has countered with their preference of Raymond Dearie, a judge on senior status in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York and a former U.S. Attorney who served on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, and Paul Huck, Florida’s former Deputy Attorney General and a former partner with Jones Day, a law firm that previously represented Trump’s campaign.

On each side of the political divide, eyebrows have been raised, particularly with Huck.

As one might suspect, both sides also disagree on whether the special master should be required to consult with the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration, which is tasked with preserving executive branch documents, and the sides couldn’t agree on who should pay for the special master, with Trump’s team proposing to split the costs and Justice saying that Trump should pay since he … um … is the one who requested it.

In our highly partisan and divided nation, there is a brouhaha as well over whether the appointment of a special master should have been granted by the Trump-appointed judge in the first place. Still … we are where we are.

In short, in answer to the question, what is a special master and what does a special master do, the answer is that a special master is a handyman or utility player who, owing to his or her particular expertise or skill assists a court in sorting out one Gordian knot or another in order to help the court reach a just conclusion. Depending upon the particular circumstances of the case, a special master may be tasked with a wide variety of potential tasks, the conscientious fulfillment of which informs the court and helps lead it to a just result.

In the Trump Mar-a-Lago case, the specific task which will likely be assigned is to ferret through the seized documents and parse out what, if anything, is protected by executive and/or attorney-client privilege from what is not as, as such, should not be introduced to poison potential criminal prosecution of the ex-president or others.

There is a traditional Chinese curse that goes like this; “May you live in interesting times.” Indeed.

