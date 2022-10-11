Robbins: What is Trump trying to accomplish with the Supremes?

Unless you’ve been on a disconnected voyage across the Kalahari, posted up for frigid months at McMurdo Station, or otherwise foresworn the news, you are no doubt aware that several weeks ago the Feds seized a trove of papers from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Some, it is alleged, were of a highly confidential nature and, it is further alleged, were neither his to keep nor were they properly secured.

Oops, his bad.

As you are no doubt aware, too, a veritable firestorm has broken out. Is this, potentially, the felonious straw that will finally break the Teflon Donald’s back? Will this kick off an avalanche of other charges that will take The Donald down?

While that remains to be seen, Trump is meanwhile (party affiliation notwithstanding), braying and kicking like a mule.

What the Trump team did recently, however, is a bit of a head-scratcher. But, a little bit of context first.

As you will recall, in what seems the ancient history of this just-past mid-September, the Trump team asked the 11th Circuit Court to appoint a special master to review what I will refer to here as the Mar-a-Lago papers. After a bit of haggling and stagecraft, Senior Judge Raymond Dearie was appointed to suss out what may be privileged and what is not.

Earlier this month, in what appears to be a strange twist of legal reasoning, the team filed an emergency request with the Supreme Court, asking it to intervene in the case. Specifically, the Trump legal beagles asked the court to allow the special master to review the seized classified documents but did not ask the court to prevent the Justice Department from using the documents as part of its criminal investigation. In its prayer to the court, the Trump team asked the court to vacate part of a ruling issued by the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals on Sept. 21 which provided that the Justice Department could resume using the classified document in his criminal probe and barred the special master from reviewing them.

What the 11th Circuit Appeals Court had ruled in response to an appeal filed by the Justice Department filed over U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon’s earlier ruling which temporarily barred the department from reviewing and using the seized materials for investigative purposes, was “Uh-uh. The Department should have access.”

OK, then.

What is the Trump team trying to accomplish? What might be the end game?

In their pleading to the Court, the Trump lawyers argued that the latter part of the Appeals Court decision, “…impairs substantially the ongoing, time-sensitive work of the special master” and “…any limit on the comprehensive and transparent review of the materials … erodes confidence in our system of justice.”

Although Trump-friendly Justice Clarence Thomas who handles emergency applications from the 11th Circuit could, at least conceivably, act on the application himself, the better part of valor and discretion dictates that he will refer the matter to full court for its consideration. As such, the court will not act until it has received a response from the Justice Department (which is due the day before this column runs in print) and, until the court decides, the lower court decision will remain in place.

In its petition to the Supremes, the Trump team argued that when the 11th Circuit Court ruled, it somehow “lacked jurisdiction” to review the District Court’s order which provided for the special master to review the Mar-a-Lago papers. How that may be so, has left many a pates raw from vigorous head-scratching of the tortured legal reasoning.

If the Trump team prevails, however, it would make it easier for Trump to continue to pursue his claims that the documents should not be in the hands of Justice Department investigators because the papers are subject to executive privilege, because Trump declassified them before leaving office, or for other as-yet unexplicated reasons which may be as mysterious as dark matter in the universe.

A win would uphold part of Trump-appointed Judge Cannon’s decision to include the most sensitive records in her original order and keep them under review. The recent application to the Supremes, however, does not appear to ask the court to revive the part of the District Court order that blocked the Justice Department and FBI from using the documents with classification markings in their ongoing criminal investigation. Instead, the Trumpsters appear to be asking the court to return the most sensitive documents to the special master for review.

To prevail, a majority of the nine Supreme Court justices would have to buy in to the wares the Trump team is selling which, most legal pundits believe, is sort of like a Hail Mary pass from the verge of Trump’s own endzone.

To date, its majority conservative-leanings notwithstanding, Trump has fared poorly, before the Supremes. The betting odds, at least, if not yet the fact of its decision, dictate that his Hail Mary will not carry past mid-field and that the status quo ante of the 11th Circuit’s Appeals Court decision will continue to prevail. Whether it does, or does not, one thing is sure, if the Supreme Court sides with Trump, the current rancor against the court will amplify and, if it rules against him, Trump will no doubt gripe about how unfair it all is and how Gorsuch, Coney-Barrett, and Kavanaugh were grievous mistakes.

Rohn K. Robbins is an attorney licensed before the Bars of Colorado and California who practices Of Counsel in the Vail Valley with the Law Firm of Caplan & Earnest, LLC. His practice areas include business and commercial transactions; real estate and development; family law, custody, and divorce; and civil litigation. Robbins may be reached at 970-926-4461 or at Rrobbins@CELaw.com . His novels, “How to Raise a Shark (an apocryphal tale),” “The Stone Minder’s Daughter,” and “Why I Walk so Slow” are currently available at fine booksellers everywhere; coming soon, “He Said They Came From Mars.”