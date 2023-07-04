Robbins: Why do lawyers ‘try’ cases?

When I was a kid, my mother would coach me, “Try, try again!”

All these years on, it must have amounted to something.

Back in those days, they were different things: sports, school, music. But the lesson must have stuck. For nearly 40 years now, I have been try, try, trying cases.

Even if that’s not exactly what Mom meant, why do lawyers “try” cases?

“I’ll ‘try’ a size 44 coat, please and, if that doesn’t fit, maybe a 42.” “I’ll try the crab cakes, please, and for, dessert, perhaps I’ll ‘try’ the Bananas Foster.”

Do doctors “try” an operation? Oh my, no; how unsettling would that be?! The doc holds your hand before you’re wheeled into the O.R. and, looking you stone cold in the eye says, “We’re gonna ‘try’ an appendectomy!” Then, under his or her breath, “If that doesn’t work out, maybe we’ll ‘try’ something different. A tonsillectomy instead, perhaps!”

What confidence would that give you?

Do teachers teach or “try”? Do repair men or women “try” to fix your car, your fridge, your Apple, or do they fix it?! In fact, there’s only one other setting that comes to mind where someone “tries” and that’s in rugby where a rugby “touchdown” (or at least its kissin’ cousin) when successful, is known as a “try.” Go figure.

Stretching my point even further, do transactional lawyers “try” to write a contract, “try” to prepare your estate plan, “try” to close a real estate transaction?

No.

It is only litigators who, like the Little Engine Who Could, “think they can” and “try, try, try.”

So, why is that?

You pay your lawyer good money — why is it that all she or he can do is “try?”

Well, first things first: Truth be told, all any of us can do is try our best. And, if we miss the mark, to try again. If a doctor flubs, she or he tries to correct the mess. When an appliance is on its last legs, all your friendly repair guy or gal can do is his or her level best to fix it. A teacher “tries” to teach, but if mushy heads are closed well … all one can do is “try.”

But is there more to it than that?

Well, yes.

First of all, when a doc attacks your angry appendix, it’s just you, the doc, and the angry, inflamed hunk of flesh. Other than you — who is hopefully, blissfully out — and the doc, there are no personalities involved. And what others there are helpers: nurses, anesthesiologists, etc. No one is trying to trip the doc up. The unimpeded goal is to make things right. And to quote George W., no one but the doc is “the Decider.”

Law is different.

More than once, I have compared law and medicine (surgery at least) to the difference between a Dark Night marathon and a Rainbow Unicorn sprint.

Bear with me here.

Let’s take the appendectomy. The goal is to fix you up. And like unicorns and puppies, everyone from the orderlies to the scrub nurse to the anesthesiologist to the surgeon, are on the same page. Let’s make this guy or gal right as rain ASAP.

In litigation, though, confrontation is the rule. In this corner, you and your attorney. In the other, the bad guy or gal and his or hers. When the starter’s gun goes off, rather than a sprint to health and hale, more likely it will be fisticuffs for six or 12 or even 18 months. And at every turn and bend in the long road of litigation, rather than, “How can I help you, doctor?” more likely, legs will be extended from behind bushes to try and trip you up.

That is the adversarial process.

And so, there being personalities involved with opposing goals, conflict is engendered. As such, all one can do is “try” to muddle one’s way through the conflict to what is hopefully a happy finish line.

The word “try” itself is interesting.

Most of us, as did my Mother, latch on to the first of many definitions: “to make an attempt at.” And while there’s merit in that in the sphere of litigation, it is the second of Webster’s definitions that hits home: “to put to test or trial.”

That’s what litigators do — they put a case to a test or trial — but it is in the hands of others — judge or jury — to decide.

Mom was right; try and try again.

It’s all that one can reasonably do.

