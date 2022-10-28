Rohrig: How you can help Ukrainians scarred by war

Kelli Rohrig



Since time immemorial, there has been some kind of turmoil, somewhere in the world. But this year seems particularly unstable almost everywhere. We’re seeing massive storms made worse by climate change , Iran and Iraq are at it again , China is always a head-scratcher, and just as we’ve gotten our arms around the global COVID-19 pandemic, Ebola has made an ugly reappearance in Africa .

But amid all of this global chaos, my focus has been drawn to one thing: Russia’s unjust, unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Perhaps because it felt as though my efforts there could make an actual, immediate, and important difference.

I’ve made multiple humanitarian trips to Ukraine, and witnessed firsthand the horrific truth that some humans exhibit zero regard for others. But I also witnessed incredible bravery, compassion, and hope. That’s why, with ​locals Tyler Schmidt, Sveta Mo and Irina Rastello, I was inspired to cofound a local nonprofit to help the citizens of this besieged country.

Because I have very little knowledge of war zones myself, I asked a military acquaintance who’d spent combat time in Iraq how this war compares to what he’d seen. He told me Ukrainians are “facing much harder fighting than we did. The artillery over there is brutal.” This kind of combat leaves massive maiming in its wake; those who survive with their lives often suffer the brutal loss of limbs that render them unable to walk, work, and live independently. And like all victims of war, these amputees come in all ages, from children to the elderly.

This felt like a good place to start. So with the help of a few locals, I helped launch a nonprofit that helps source and fund prosthetics for amputees, along with orthopedic plates, screws and external fixators. These prosthetics, coupled with physical therapy, can restore essential independence, and give a second life to the Ukrainian victims of this terrible conflict.

For those who’d like to help, but don’t have superfluous funds, there are other ways to contribute. For example: Orthopedic patients can donate unneeded hardware (plates, screws, etc). Ask your surgeon to clean and return your hardware; we’ll happily donate it for you.

Winter jackets and pants are needed for Ukrainians of all ages, and soldiers are in dire need of base layers and insulated tees. Civilians in the east (the front) and soldiers need warm winter boots.

Phones, radios, computers, InReaches — we’d love your retired tech!

Amputees are able to come to the United States for three weeks on a U4U medical visa. We need help filling out paperwork for their visas — and any airline miles you can donate would be extremely helpful.

To find out more about our efforts and the ways you can help, visit info@limbsforliberty.com .

Kelli Rohrig is a born-and-raised Coloradan who loves all things snow-related. Happy to live a dual-season life, Kelli co-owns a landscaping business that keeps her out of trouble in the summer and she teaches avalanche classes and ski guides in the winter.