Romer: Business tips as we move into orange

On Monday, Eagle County moved to orange in the state’s COVID-19 dial framework. We understand that this change, and any subsequent restrictions, is likely to have an impact on how your business operates.

In order to help you navigate these new challenges in business capacity and help keep the community safe, here are a few quick tips to transition your business to level orange.

Communicate all changes to hours and operations internally to your team. Document a policy and strategy for positive case results with employees and customers. Then, create contingency plans for handling staff absences, including any actions taken to sanitize and prepare the workspace. Remember that our front-line service workers need support as well.

Employers and employees: visit Vail Health’s COVID testing page for testing locations and visit Eagle County’s COVID page for the latest FAQ’s and other information.

If your hours, offerings or capacity changes, use multiple channels to ensure your message is widely received and reinforced. Update your website, Google Profile, blog, email lists, social media channels and other platforms to deliver a consistent message about your business plans. Utilize the Vail Daily/Vail Valley Partnership “Open for Business” page. Businesses can go to vaildaily.secondstreetapp.com/Community-Bulletin-Board/ and click the appropriate category to enter your information.

Be sure to also communicate how the community can best support you immediately. Encourage your customers to get offerings to go, shop now for the holidays, visit in person at less busy times, and exercise patience with new restrictions.

Join us Dec. 3 for “Customer Service in a Pandemic” where we will offer business education and innovative solutions designed to help you chart a path for what customer service looks like in today’s world. Also check out Vail Valley Partnership’s event calendar for a variety of partner events from groups including the Small Business Development Center, Colorado Workforce Center, Eagle Valley Behavioral Health, and many others.

The world is an unpredictable place right now. Take care of yourself first and remember that the spread is primarily occurring in private gatherings; it is not widespread at schools or workplaces. Please avoid private gatherings and be diligent in the five commitments of containment to help “be the reason for the season. Avoid hysteria and remain rational; stay thoughtful and trust that things will get better and permanent changes will require us all to adapt.

We can turn these numbers around very quickly if we get the whole community behind it. It might feel hopeless to see case numbers go up around the county and across the state, like there is a momentum that can’t be turned around. This could not be further from the truth. It’s not rocket science; if enough of our community commits to making a change today, we will start to see those numbers start going down in just a few days.

This level of change is completely possible, and even relatively easy if we can build enough community buy-in. Limit your number of close contacts (within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes). Cut out unnecessary gatherings with people outside of your household. Wear a mask and maintain space when indoors. If sick or quarantined, stay home. Stay calm, follow the five commitments, and schools and businesses can stay open.

Let’s do this. We can do this. We will do this.

Chris Romer is president & CEO of Vail Valley Partnership, the regional chamber of commerce. Learn more at VailValleyPartnership.com.

Chris Romer is president and CEO of the Vail Valley Partnership, the regional chamber of commerce. Learn more at www.vailvalleypartnership.com.