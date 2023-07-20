Romer: Future-proofing the community

Post and pray. Post a job, and pray people applied. This was a long-time strategy for employers looking to fill open jobs, and it worked — sort of — for a time. Ask any employer and they are likely to share that this model no longer works, and probably hasn’t worked for a long time. So how do we future-proof our community and proactively attract and retain talent?

First, we must be proactive. Being reactionary is a losing proposition and is one way to ensure that the community will continue to stagnate. The way to future-proof the community is to invest in an intentional workforce development and talent pipeline initiative, one that provides pathways to career advancement and opportunities for individuals to stay and grow in Eagle County.

Why is this important? In today’s rapidly evolving global economy, technological advancements and automation are reshaping industries and changing the nature of work — yet in Eagle County, we still need and will continue to need folks in the local workforce. By focusing on workforce development, we can proactively prepare our residents for the jobs that our community needs in careers ranging from professional service to construction to finance to health care. By emphasizing skills such as critical thinking, problem-solving, digital literacy, and adaptability, we can equip our community members with the abilities necessary to thrive in an increasingly dynamic world.

A strong and vibrant workforce contributes to the overall well-being of a community. Good jobs provide a baseline foundation for Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs (food, shelter, security). When individuals have access to meaningful employment, they experience improved mental health, higher levels of life satisfaction, and reduced dependency on social welfare programs. Workforce development initiatives not only benefit individuals but also create a positive ripple effect on the community.

A skilled and productive workforce is crucial for driving economic growth and prosperity within the community. When communities and businesses invest in workforce development, they are essentially investing in their economic future. A well-trained and adaptable workforce helps retain businesses, encourages innovation, and creates job opportunities, leading to increased economic activity and improved living standards.

The “education to employment pathway” and various workforce initiatives help individuals acquire the skills, knowledge and qualifications necessary to enter and succeed in the job market. By preparing our students and professionals in their early-stage careers with relevant and in-demand skills, communities can enhance employability and empower individuals to secure gainful employment and help alleviate poverty.

Business retention and expansion are the key economic focus in communities around the country, and Eagle County is no different. And a community’s ability to attract and retain businesses is closely tied to the availability of a skilled workforce. By focusing on workforce development, we can ensure that local businesses have access to a pool of qualified talent. This, in turn, enhances the competitiveness of local industries, promotes entrepreneurship, and encourages business growth and innovation.

Workforce development programs also play a crucial role in promoting social mobility within communities. They provide individuals from diverse backgrounds, including disadvantaged groups, with opportunities to gain valuable skills and access better job prospects. By creating pathways for upward mobility, communities can reduce income inequality, enhance social cohesion, and foster a more inclusive society.

We’ve (fortunately) moved beyond the “post and pray” workforce model. We must continue to focus on workforce development because it not only drives economic growth, and enhances employability, but because it helps future-proof our community and improves overall community and business vitality.

Chris Romer is president & CEO of Vail Valley Partnership, the regional chamber of commerce. Learn more at VailValleyPartnership.com