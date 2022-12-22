Romer: My Christmas list for the Vail Valley

Christmas lists are a holiday tradition. In the spirit of the season, here’s a list of things that I’d like to see under the Vail Valley Christmas tree this year:

Community resiliency

The health of the business community and the health of the larger community in which it lives are inextricable. The continued success and resiliency of our community depend upon continued business success and the foundation of small businesses that make up our community.

Endless powder days

There is no better wish for a ski town than to have powder days all season long.

Increased locals housing

The housing problem has been a community challenge for more than 50 years; that’s not an excuse as much as a reality. No Christmas wish will solve our affordable and attainable housing problems, but it is important to recognize there is more momentum at the current moment than at any time in the past 25 or more years. Colorado Mountain College, Eagle County Schools, Habitat for Humanity, and the town of Vail all have projects in various stages of completion. Fox Hollow (Vail Health), Haymeadow, Hockett Gulch, and Edwards Riverpark are all moving forward and will hopefully break ground in the next year.

Inclusiveness

We have the ability at a local level to rise above the national discourse and recognize that strong communities are built on a foundation of inclusiveness and developing a sense of belonging.

Respect

We each have a voice, and we each have a stake in the success of our neighborhood, our community, our region, and our country. Let’s hear each other out, come together as Eagle County and as Americans rather than as members of a political party, and try to reach a mutual understanding for the greater good.

A low-cost carrier at Eagle County Regional Airport

Attracting a low-cost carrier has been a longtime goal of the EGE Air Alliance and other economic development partners. We have recently secured grant funding to help attract a low-cost carrier, which will benefit our locals as much as our tourism economy.

Consideration

The United States is a complex society with a dynamic, globalized economy and Eagle County is a global destination. Since each of us only has access to our vantage points and experiences, we must take in all points of view, and consider each issue from all sides, to approach a better understanding of the larger picture.

Positive policy outcomes

The Republican/Democrat divide often results in a legislative stalemate. What good does this condition serve? To steer our state and country into future security and prosperity, we need leaders who can think outside of the box, work together, and achieve the goals that serve the interests of the people who elected them. This is true not only for Congress and our federal officials but for our local nonpartisan elected and appointed boards.

Balance

The Steward Vail plan is a good model for community stewardship and community care, recognizing the need for balance between environmental, economic, and social sustainability. True community sustainability must recognize that taking care of our natural environment (environmental), maintaining our competitive balance (economic), and taking care of our people (social) are essential to a successful community. These must be balanced, and we cannot tip the scale toward any one of the three without negatively impacting our future.

I hope you receive everything on your wish list, and I wish everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.

Chris Romer is president and CEO of Vail Valley Partnership, the regional chamber of commerce. Learn more at VailValleyPartnership.com .