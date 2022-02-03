Romer: The case for equity

Diversity, equity and inclusion have rightfully gained a share of voice in our society over the past two years. I think this is long overdue. The conversation about equity matters and it is important.

Discussion around diversity, equity and inclusion are all critical focus areas for communities and businesses looking to succeed and thrive in the modern environment. Equity plus inclusion is even one step further along than just equity. Equity removes the barriers, but equity and inclusion are where we start to see change when the barriers are removed, and people are being invited and included at the table. This should transcend the divisiveness our national political parties and national media might hope for.

Understanding the importance of equity for a business starts with recognizing that equality and equity aren’t the same. The importance of equity cannot be underestimated and should not be mistaken for equality. Equity aims to identify and eliminate barriers that prevent the full participation of some groups. We should all agree these things are important. Equality seeks to ensure everyone has access to the same treatment, opportunities and advancement.

The concepts seem similar, but they are not the same. Equity strikes me as more thoughtful and, while it’s hard work, better at resolving disadvantages at an individual or organizational level. Equality is an admirable goal, to be sure, but fails to recognize inherent baseline challenges and foundational differences that people from different backgrounds bring to the table. A focus on equity is more likely to result in better outcomes given that people have different backgrounds and different needs, and equity recognizes this from an institutional level whereas equality looks to treat everyone the same.

The concept of equity isn’t limited to schools, organizations, and communities. Equity is at the forefront with the news now that after 27 years on the court, Justice Stephen Breyer plans to retire at the end of the current term. His retirement provides an opportunity for President Joe Biden to nominate a new Supreme Court justice and Biden remains committed to nominating the first Black woman to the Supreme Court.

The case to appoint a new justice — and limiting those considered to Black women — has brought equity back to the headlines. Those focused on equality might argue that ensuring that every individual has an equal opportunity to serve and picking the most qualified regardless of race, gender, ethnicity or other factors should be the priority.

I’d suggest the focus on equality is wrong and a focus on equity should be a priority when choosing a new Justice. Let’s assume there are a variety of qualified judges (note the Constitution does not specify qualifications for justices such as age, education, profession, or native-born citizenship. A justice does not even have to be a lawyer or a law school graduate.) This being the case, equity would suggest that choosing an underrepresented population to serve would be beneficial. A nine-member court with only two minorities and only three women would be best served by adding a third minority and a fourth woman.

I’m not interested in the politics of this topic. Rather, I am interested in the positive impacts that embracing equity can have on communities and outcomes. It leads me to believe that equity is something we should strive for over equality, much like when President Reagan committed to appointing a woman to the court, and President George H.W. Bush replaced Thurgood Marshall with another Black man. We’re stronger when we embrace equity — be it the Supreme Court or a local business.

Chris Romer is president & CEO of Vail Valley Partnership, the regional chamber of commerce. Learn more at VailValleyPartnership.com .