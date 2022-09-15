Romer: The outlook for fall and beyond

With the pumpkin spice latte making its 2022 debut and Labor Day behind us, we say goodbye to summer and hello to fall, all while we prepare for the ski season. And looking ahead, it seems to feel more like 2019 than 2021 — which many would say is a good thing, especially since 2019 (through February of 2020) was pacing to be a very good season historically.

Summer 2021 and the 2021-22 ski season certainly were unprecedented in terms of visitation and sales tax collections. And not just for us in Eagle County and the mountain region, but across the country. If you are wondering if there is any adverse impact of a crowded, service-issue-plagued summer travel on Americans’ sentiment towards future travel, it certainly has taken hold in some travelers’ minds.

In the latest State of the American Traveler survey, 31% of those who reported moderate to extreme levels of frustration with the service issues they experienced on their recent trips said that specifically due to these frustrations they are reconsidering their fall travel plans. In addition, crowds/too many people traveling (17%) and the possibility of flight cancellations were among the top 10 travel deterrents Americans cited for why they didn’t travel more in the past few months.

Despite the challenges facing travel, nearly two-thirds (64.7%) of American travelers still expect to take at least one overnight leisure trip in the next three months, and nearly half (47%) plan to take an overnight trip specifically to visit friends or relatives in this time frame. Currently, 29% of American travelers say they have a leisure trip planned in September and 30% have a leisure trip planned in October — on the rise since last month.

Looking further ahead, a growing number of Americans say they are open to travel inspiration (68%; up nearly 7-points compared to July) and are increasingly excited about their travel in the future (80% report high levels of excitement for travel, up 4-points in the last month).

However, with so many believing the economy is — or will be soon — in a recession, the top travel deterrents remain firmly financial: the cost of gas, airfare, and travel, in general, being too expensive, as well as their financial situation. Although falling gas prices have released some of the cost pressures travelers are facing — and, in turn, the proportion who say that they will be taking fewer road trips or road trips closer to home has declined from highs seen in June — inflation continues to be a significant issue.

Nevertheless, many Americans remain optimistic about their pocketbooks and future travels. This month saw a more than 5-point increase in the proportion of travelers who feel that a year from now, they will be better off financially than they are now (45%). Expectations for travel over the next year are also up. When asked if they expect to take more or fewer trips in the next 12 months (compared to the previous 12 months) 31% of travelers said they’d be taking more trips, up from 28% in July.

Although frustration with service issues and continued financial concerns pose challenges for the travel and hospitality industry, the outlook for travel still looks comforting. Locally, we have reasons for optimism as well. We have momentum with Vail’s extended ski season and 60th anniversary season. We have new air service from Austin. Our community has long been resilient and had high levels of customer service and a focus on the guest experience.

Chris Romer is the president and CEO of Vail Valley Partnership, the regional chamber of commerce. Learn more at VailValleyPartnership.com .