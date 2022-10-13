Romer: We’re better when we work together

Thank you to our local towns, county and special districts for their collaboration in working with the business community to bring forth the proposed regional transportation authority. This is but one example of how we are better together.

Creating a comprehensive year-round transit and transportation system requires valley-wide collaboration and cooperation. Over the past year, the business community along with Eagle County; the towns of Avon, Eagle, Gypsum, Minturn, Red Cliff and Vail; and Beaver Creek Metro District — along with nonprofit organizations and community partners —have been working to address regional transportation planning through the creation of an Eagle Valley Regional Transportation Authority.

The RTA has been developed with extensive input from businesses, local officials, employees, nonprofits and community members. And to be clear: this was led and initiated by the business community and is a genuine grassroots effort.

Together, these stakeholders have made clear that creating an RTA is a desirable way to plan, finance, implement and operate a regional public transportation system that better meets the needs of our residents and our community. Voters in the Eagle River Valley will have the opportunity to vote yes to support the establishment of the RTA to move our community forward, together.

Transportation and transit have been long overlooked. This is a long-overdue effort designed to connect our valley in ways that we’ve only ever dreamed about. Improving local transit — throughout the valley, for all communities — strengthens Eagle County. This is one of the most collaborative public-private partnerships we’ve seen in the past 25-plus years.

Colorado mountain communities like ours have RTAs that address regional needs, like the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority (RFTA) and San Miguel Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART). These voter-approved authorities provide additional transit options to get residents to work, school and recreational activities while reducing traffic, parking demands and emissions from cars. By no means should our neighboring counties be so far ahead of Eagle County in terms of taking care of our workforce, our visitors, our economy and our environment.

The proposed RTA will bring many upgrades to our valley’s transportation, transit and mobility options. The new RTA will bring improvements to frequency and pricing for ECO Transit routes; establish free and frequent transit between Vail and Beaver Creek ski resorts and between Edwards and Vail; establish a fare-free Eagle to Gypsum route; explore first and last mile solutions; help achieve climate action goals, including electric buses, increased ridership and car trip reduction; and add support for air services at Eagle County Regional Airport to help attract a low-cost carrier to benefit locals.

Public transportation services are important in many ways. An enhanced transit system will help residents get to their jobs, schools, medical care, recreation and other community services safely and efficiently. Further investing in our valley-wide transit system will support the locally owned small businesses and visitors that contribute to our region’s economy and tax base. Improved regional transportation will improve the livability, sustainability and economic vitality of Eagle County.

The economic impacts should not be equated with the value of total societal benefits associated with public transportation investment. The benefits of improved transit on travel times, costs and economic productivity have a total effect on the economy in the range of five times the amount being spent annually.

We are better together, and the regional transportation authority is an impactful and meaningful way to support our community. It is why so many organizations and community leaders encourage you to vote “yes” for Eagle Valley Transit.

Chris Romer is president and CEO of Vail Valley Partnership, the regional chamber of commerce. Learn more at VailValleyPartnership.com .