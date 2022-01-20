Romer: What we’re watching in the legislative session

The state legislature is back in session. Our elected leaders begin the 2022 session with a general agreement on the key issues to address but very different tactics to tackle them. Some of the key issues we’ll be watching and advocating for the interests of Eagle County’s business community include:

Unemployment insurance trust fund

The fund was fully depleted in the height of the pandemic — combined with upcoming surcharges, fraudulent claims, rate schedule changes, and $1 billion in federal debt, businesses and their workers are in dire need of economic relief. We are supportive of the governor’s proposal to backfill the trust fund of $600 million and encourage the legislature to follow suit.

Housing

A task force recommended dedicating $400 million in federal stimulus funds to this area, with most of the money going to loans and grants to build apartments or for-sale housing. We have long advocated for state and local engagement to help address our affordable housing issue. Addressing workforce housing is essential to the continued success and sustainability of our community. We are encouraged by some of the opportunities and impacts this could have on Eagle County.

Transportation

We will continue to advocate for transportation infrastructure improvements, expanded transit access, and increased air service development opportunities as the fees and funding approved last year come to pass.

Workforce development and education

Colorado must be more competitive by supporting high-quality education systems that address workforce needs through innovative programming. The state legislature can be part of the solution to alleviate the labor shortage in several areas such as the health care sector.

Implementation of paid family leave

Voters in 2020 approved the creation of a program to give all workers as much as 12 weeks of annual paid leave for family and medical emergencies, and a new division will hash out rules before the state begins collecting fees in 2023 and allowing leave in 2024.

COVID-19 and economic resilience efforts

The legislature will continue to have a variety of measures to address ongoing economic resiliency. We will work with our elected officials to act to ensure the needs of Eagle County and our employers are addressed by these efforts.

Economic competitiveness

The legislature is sure to have several bills regarding housing, health care, broadband, early childhood, behavioral health, education, transportation, workforce development, and other issues that impact our business community.

Our legislative strategy is to support policy proposals that fit our mission and oppose measures that detract from our goals. We will generally support initiatives that enhance the competitive business environment and oppose those that place an undue burden on business. We will advocate for legislation that helps maintain or enhance an environment conducive to business and a level playing field for businesses now and into the future. We look to support legislation that provides the opportunity for competitive business practices regardless of the size or age of a business.

As we look at the state legislature and its efforts to positively impact Colorado, our focus remains on developing and enhancing the economic vitality of Eagle County. In the simplest of terms, this means serving as the voice of business, via our role as advocates and a trusted source and information repository for the business community.

Regardless of the issues above (or others not listed), we seek to build a business-friendly Eagle County that allows businesses to fully compete for customers and market share based on the goods and services they provide.

Chris Romer is president & CEO of Vail Valley Partnership, the regional chamber of commerce. Learn more at VailValleyPartnership.com .