Romer: Workforce development key to business growth

Did you know that September is Workforce Development Month? Gov. Jared Polis signed a proclamation declaring September as Workforce Development Month .

That’s important because the key to business success, and a key focus of our local businesses, is the workforce. Our business owners and operators continue to indicate that talent pipeline development, upskilling, reskilling, and workforce development are key to their continued success in Eagle County. The attraction, retention and development of the local workforce requires a concerted community effort.

Communities around the country are facing a shortage of skilled workers. But what exactly does “workforce development” mean? Workforce development can be described as initiatives that educate and train individuals to meet the needs of current and future businesses and industries to maintain a sustainable competitive economic environment.

OK, but why does it matter? Workforce development matters because it focuses on an individual’s ability to grow their skills and develop the tools they need for business success. It is a people-focused effort, and our people are key to the success of our community and our businesses.

Because of this, Vail Valley Partnership is committed to strengthening Eagle County’s current and future workforce to benefit our community and our businesses. We are pleased to offer Vail Valley Works as the premier local source for workforce development programs and courses. Our programming is designed to establish, train and support a network of local leaders who are ready to take on the challenges of an ever-changing community.

We know that it takes more than one month’s focus to truly impact our workforce efforts. That is why we launched Vail Valley Works, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, that encompasses professional development, work-based learning, nonprofit resources, diversity, equity, inclusion, and mental wellness initiatives. We are committed to listening to and collaborating with the business community to provide the most relevant, timely, and innovative programming available.

Our mission is to provide access to relevant, meaningful resources and opportunities at pivotal stages of career development. This leads to employee growth and retention which strengthens our businesses and our community.

Our primary goals are straightforward. We seek to establish, train and support a network of local leaders; strengthen and expand our local talent pipeline; offer opportunities for career growth and mobility through innovative programming and partnerships; provide and promote diversity, equity and inclusion, and mental wellness initiatives; and to promote civic engagement and nonprofit support.

Sample courses include Management Essentials, which is designed to provide an array of tools for those in a supervisory role, giving them the skills and confidence to recruit, build and engage effective teams. In theory, great leaders are built on a solid foundation. In practice, we’re often thrown into a leadership role without formal training or guidance on the core job functions.

We’re also offering Board Service Basics, designed to help people find ways to serve the local community. Board Service Basics is an introduction to appointed and elected board service. This course is designed to give you the knowledge and framework to effectively serve on a wide range of local boards — from nonprofits to special districts and everything in between.

A variety of leadership courses are available as well, including Taking the Lead. This course leverages the Talent Insights assessment to reveal behavior styles, communication preferences and internal motivations. Participants will shape a leadership vision for themselves and create an action plan to achieve this vision. Interactive activities and discussions allow participants to practice new skills as well as build a network of colleagues in similar stages of their leadership journey.

Businesses must invest in their people to grow and succeed. Supporting this locally has never been easier.

Chris Romer is president and CEO of Vail Valley Partnership, the regional chamber of commerce. Learn more at VailValleyPartnership.com .