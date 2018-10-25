Sarah Smith Hymes is a passionate advocate for the town of Avon (letter)

Sarah Smith Hymes is a passionate advocate for the town of Avon and everything that makes it the special community where I've enjoyed living and raising my children for the last 25 years. She recognizes that the economic vibrancy of the town depends on a unique sense of place, and she works to protect our sense of community, heritage, workforce, recreational amenities and environment.

But she also knows that Avon is part of a larger local economy and community and that we all need to work together to protect what we love about living here.

Sarah is the chair of the Climate Action Collaborative, a stakeholder effort to support our community in reducing its share of the production of green house gases that are having a negative impact to our climate, water supply and recreation. She serves on the board of the Upper Eagle Regional Water Authority, where she has tackled water use efficiency, ensuring the reliability of future water supplies, and the protection of local stream health and water quality.

Sarah is a deep and critical thinker, willing to explore all perspectives and ask hard questions. She is fiscally responsible and recognizes that we have a broad financial demographic in our valley and the town's solutions need to work for everyone. Sarah has worked hard for Avon in her first term and can put her experience to even greater use in her next term. Please join me as I cast my vote for Sarah Smith-Hymes.

Linn Brooks

Avon