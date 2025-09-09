Scanlan: Why I walk to End Alzheimer’s disease

Hillary Scanlan's grandparents, Ed and Jane White, both suffered from Alzheimer's disease. Scanlan is walking in memory of her grandparents at the Rocky Mountain Walk to End Alzheimer's disease and all other forms of dementia on Saturday, Sept. 20 at Brush Creek Park. The public is welcome to join the fight against Alzheimer's disease at the walk and the after party at Capitol Public House in Eagle Ranch.

Hillary Scanlan/Courtesy photo

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is running testimonials leading up to the Rocky Mountain Walk to End Alzheimer’s event at Brush Creek Park in Eagle on Saturday, Sept. 20.

I was just a teenager when my grandmother passed away at age 86 of Alzheimer’s, but I only have fond memories of my time with her. My granddad also passed away from the disease at 79 years of age, but unfortunately, I was too young then to have many clear memories of him.

The effects of this disease on my grandparents and family were devastating. As I have grown older, I began to think more and more about the importance of research and getting involved to do my part to help find a cure.

Donating is the easy part, but I wanted to participate in a more meaningful way. A few years ago, I began walking in the Rocky Mountain Walk to End Alzheimer’s alongside my husband, our two young children, and our church community. Together, we spend a beautiful morning with others who share our mission, honoring our loved ones along the way.

My grandmother was remarkably accomplished, especially for a woman of her time. She earned two master’s degrees and built a career in the mental health field, working in areas such as vocational rehabilitation and individual and family counseling. Whatever she set her mind to, she achieved. During this same time period, she married my granddad and had four boys, all successful today in their own right. If intelligence and determination prevented you from getting Alzheimer’s, she would have been the poster child. But this disease does not discriminate.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Her professional accomplishments really didn’t mean much to me at the time. What I remember is how kind she was. Whenever I visited, she’d have pizza and strawberry ice cream ready, and I could watch any movie I wanted.

Everyone was welcome in her home regardless of race, religion or gender. If someone didn’t have a place to go for Thanksgiving or Christmas, she wanted them at her dining table. Her progressive life philosophy has had a very positive impact on me. It was heartbreaking to see this vibrant woman become confused, distrusting and unable to remember even close friends and family members.

As her decline progressed, she eventually had to move to a memory care unit. Visiting her there and seeing her deterioration firsthand was an incredibly difficult experience.

My advice to other young people who may be watching their grandparents on this journey is to be present with them. Write down the great memories you have had together and enjoy every moment. I want to keep my grandmother’s name alive by sharing the joyful stories, because they capture who she truly was. She lived a meaningful life, and I choose to remember the good years.

I am a member of the Eagle River Presbyterian Church’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s Team and invite you all to join me on Saturday, September 20 at 9:30 a.m. at Brush Creek Park in Eagle. To join our team or donate, visit ACT.ALZ.org/RockyMountain . Day-of registration starts at 9:30 a.m. and the Opening Ceremony and Walk begins at 10:30 a.m. There is an after-party at Capitol Public House with live music by The Evolution Live and a percentage of the proceeds will be donated from the restaurant to the Rocky Mountain Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s disease and all other forms of dementia.