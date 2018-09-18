Scatter ashes wherever, but don’t bring headstones into the wilderness (letter)
September 18, 2018
It doesn't matter to me where you scatter or bury your loved one's ashes, but please don't start carrying headstones into the wilderness area. Sorry that someone went to all the trouble to place one on the Charles/Mystic lake area. Keep this area as pristine as you can for the next generation!
Pauline Bowles
Basalt
