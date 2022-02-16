School Views: Committed to listening and learning from our students

As I look at the calendar and see that February will quickly be in the rear view mirror, I felt it was high time for an update from the Eagle County School District Board of Directors. It has been 10 weeks since the new board has been sworn in, and I wanted to take this opportunity to let you know who is leading your local public education system and what this group has been tirelessly tending to.





I am humbled to introduce myself as the president of our Board of Education after spending three years on the board and dedicating my last term as secretary and treasurer. My name is Michelle Stecher, and I reside in Avon with my husband and two children, ages 6 and 8 years old, both of whom attend the Eagle County Charter Academy.

I have dedicated my career to education, serving in early childhood, outdoor education and adolescent development. Having lived in the valley since 2005, I have had the pleasure of volunteering with SOS Outreach, Bright Future Foundation, Vail Valley Soccer Club and Mountain Recreation.

For the past 11 years, I have served as the executive director of Mountain Youth, a local organization aiming to build opportunities for youth and families through education, leadership, and a myriad of health and safety initiatives. In my free time, I enjoy snowboarding, skiing, biking, rafting, cooking with family and friends, music and maybe most importantly, impromptu family dance parties.

Working in collaboration with our tremendous community partners to build healthy opportunities for youth to thrive is truly what fuels me. It has been an incredible few months getting to know my fellow ECSD Board of Education members who each show up in their role with unique interests and experiences.

Much like the critical nature of diversity in our natural ecosystems, our board has representatives from various professional backgrounds and life experiences to ensure balance in our work. We are comprised of seven individuals that, by law, live in different towns and neighborhoods.

We also have children of different ages that have collectively attended 15 local schools and we are proud to have two fluent Spanish speakers. This collection of unique perspectives impacts how we explore each issue and opportunity that faces our board. I am deeply grateful to Dr. Ted Long, Dan Reynolds, Lucila Tvarkunas, Kelly Alter, Juan Peña and Lelia Conlin for dedicating their volunteer service to improving our educational system and ultimately impacting student learning.

We function as a governing board maintaining a major focus on high-level decisions. These include setting the district’s vision and goals, adopting policies and overseeing the budget. To do this effectively, we commit to assessing and prioritizing the needs of our students.

We supervise and support one employee — Superintendent Philip Qualman — who, in turn, supervises and supports district leadership. Our bimonthly meetings are open to the public and we welcome that engagement. We are committed to listening to, and learning from our students, their families, educators and the community at large.

Three key priorities of the Eagle County School District’s strategic plan include multi-tiered systems of support, equity and wellness. I believe that when these elements are prioritized, each child has a greater likelihood of succeeding academically and beyond the classroom. I am deeply grateful to each of our board members, students, Eagle County Schools employees and community members for helping us work toward our mission of teaching the children of Eagle County to have creative and active minds, compassion for others, enthusiasm for lifelong learning, and the courage to act on their dreams.

Michelle Stecher is the president of the Eagle County School District Board of Directors. Email her at michelle.stecher@eagleschools.net .