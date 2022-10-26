School Views: Standards-based grading and achieving a 4.0

In my last column I explained how our standards-based grading impacts — or rather, doesn’t — the college admissions process. In an effort to continue the conversation, this week’s School Views is focused on the “4”.

What it is, what it isn’t, and what that means for students of Eagle County School District. Before getting into the nuts and bolts of that conversation, please remember my door is always open. I understand as much as the next person that change is hard, but working together I am confident this new grading system will be positive for Eagle County School District in the long run. We are looking ahead and anticipating what comes next. We will learn the ups and downs together, we will work through them together, and we will get to the other side together.

It’s worth repeating that this work is rooted in high expectations and academic success for our students regardless of race, first language, family’s income, or previous educational experiences. We emphasize continual improvement through clear feedback and a culture of revision, and students gain motivation to be successful through a robust curriculum and high-quality instruction.

According to our grading scale, a 4 equals “exemplary” performance of subject matter knowledge. That means consistently and independently demonstrating proficiency in the grade-level standard and showing evidence of high-level thinking using concepts and skills. For students with Individual Education Plans, “independently” includes the use of accommodations and/or modifications as listed in the student’s learning plan (IEP). “High-level thinking” means transferring concepts and applying them to different contexts. It can also mean synthesizing or demonstrating more depth of understanding.

It is important to note that a 4 is accessible to all students in all classes. I have heard that 4s will not be given out or are impossible to achieve, but that is simply not the case. A 4 is achieved when the standard is met and deeper understanding is demonstrated. Whether that means applying higher-level thinking skills to the content or transferring existing content to a different situation, opportunities exist. The primary tenet is that a deep understanding of knowledge must be shown to earn a 4.

A 4 is not about saying or doing more, nor is it about getting “all the points.” It is not task-oriented, but rather demonstration-based. It is a student’s responsibility to show the knowledge they have obtained, and that takes more than just showing that they work hard. A 4 is not a specific percentage, in this regard it differs from a traditional A. Every student can obtain a 4. Like an A, a 4 (as well as a 3.5) convert to a 4 when computing GPAs.

Let’s look at an example from a math class to demonstrate this. While a student is developing their understanding of the standard, they may be able to demonstrate some of the basic skills and knowledge, such as explaining how to solve for the area of an object and compare two shapes with different perimeters. Once they can demonstrate all the skills and understanding of the grade level standard, they would be “meeting” the standard and earn a 3. To reach exemplary, students would then be able to transfer and apply their skills of using area and perimeter to solve real-world or non-routine problems.

We will continue to work with schools as they move through the various stages of this grading shift and will grow and adapt together, not just with our staff, but with our student body. Our primary focus has always been and will continue to be preparing our students the best way we know how for the next step in their journey.

If you’re interested in learning more about standards-based grading in Eagle County School District, we have a myriad of resources on our website available to everyone to further delve into the specifics. As always, should you have more or more specific questions, please reach out to me, the district administration, or your school principal for answers.

Phil Qualman is the superintendent of Eagle County School District. Email him at philip.qualman@eagleschools.net