School Views: The Importance of attendance

Dr. Katie Jarnot

Courtesy photo

As the 2025–26 school year gets underway, our focus remains firmly on student success — and one of the most critical factors in achieving that success is consistent attendance. In August, which is recognized as Absentee Awareness Month, we shared thoughts on how chronic absenteeism impacts learning. Now, just a few weeks later, it is essential to revisit the issue and reiterate the expectations outlined in our District Policy JH, which addresses student absences and excuses.

To fully address absenteeism, we must first understand the rules that guide us. Colorado law makes clear that it is the responsibility of every parent or guardian to ensure that their child receives an education and, if of compulsory attendance age, attends school regularly. While this may seem straightforward, the details of what qualifies as an excused absence are worth reviewing.

Excused absences include:

Student illness or injury that has been reported to the school

Extended absences due to a physical disability or a mental or behavioral health disorder

Participation in a school-supervised work-study program

Attendance at school-sponsored or educational activities with prior approval

Suspension or expulsion

On the other hand, unexcused absences include any time away from school not covered by the policy. This can range from a student’s lack of desire to attend classes to family trips and vacations scheduled outside of school breaks. Each unexcused absence is documented in the student’s record, and parents are notified accordingly.

It’s also important to note that the threshold for chronic absenteeism is surprisingly low. Missing just two days of school, excused or unexcused, in a month places a student in that category. That means a sick day and a single day away for an event can quickly add up.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The impact of chronic absenteeism goes beyond attendance records. Students who miss too many days fall behind academically, making it harder to stay engaged and catch up with their peers. The consequences can ripple outward, affecting confidence, participation and long-term success.

Addressing this challenge requires a partnership between schools and families. We ask parents to know the policy, plan vacations and travel with the school calendar in mind, and do everything possible to get students to class. While emergencies are sometimes unavoidable, ensuring strong attendance whenever possible is one of the most powerful ways families can support their child’s education.

There will always be another ski day or another trip, but the formative years of K–12 education cannot be repeated. These years shape who students become, through the lessons they learn, the friendships they build, and the responsibilities they take on. Let’s work together to make sure our students are present, engaged and prepared for the future.

Dr. Katie Jarnot is the assistant superintendent of Eagle County School District. Email her at katie.jarnot@eagleschools.net .