Scott Prince is most well-rounded, qualified candidate for Avon Town Council (letter)
November 4, 2018
For the past 15 years, we have had the pleasure of calling Scott Prince and his family our neighborhood friends. Scott has demonstrated his commitment to the town of Avon by serving on the Planning Commission, numerous local boards and the past four years on Town Council, and we will be voting for him to continue his position in the current election.
Not only has he shown that he listens to our community and is a voice that we can count on, we are confident that his balanced, commonsense approach and the skills he's gained will best represent us, our kids and the place that we call home. As the most well-rounded and qualified candidate, we hope you will join us in giving Scott your support and your vote for Avon Town Council.
Trista and Ryan Sutter
Avon
